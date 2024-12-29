Steve Herbert: Experience needed in the January sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his views on the latest goings on at the Reds.

One point from a possible nine isn't quite the return we'd all hoped for for over the Christmas period.

Especially as I'm writing this on the train home from Devon having witnessed the second half collapse of all collapses! Crawley led 4-1 at halftime and looked brilliant value for the three points.

Unfortunately Exeter came out second half with other ideas to salvage the most unlikely of points with three second half goals without reply. No doubt goalkeeper Jojo was fouled for their third goal, but the reality is our squad depth just isn't good enough for this level.

The point in Devon follows on from two losses, one at home to League One big boys Birmingham City, where we came oh so close to getting a point, with Reds only conceding in the 79th minute to lose the game 1-0. The effort put in by the players then came back to haunt us on Boxing Day, where a second half collapse resulted in a 3-0 loss on the road.

The defeat was annoying, but the abuse from a few of our so called fans at the end was nothing short of disgusting. These are the same players that went on a two month unbeaten run recently, who only came up short at Peterborough and at home to Birmingham City recently.

Rob Elliott and our owners know we need experienced players though the door. January is going to be a huge month for the club, not only for recruitment, but also to offload the baggage that is on our payroll who clearly don't want to be here.

As a fan I only want to see players pull on the shirt who are prepared to roll their sleeves up and fight for the club. Just in the same way I only want to share a terrace both at home and away with supporters who want to get behind us in this relegation battle! #COYR