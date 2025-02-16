Steve Herbert: Home form is paying dividends for Reds

The latest thoughts from Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert.

We always knew that home form would play a huge part in Reds quest for survival, and so it's proving to be. A superb 3-1 victory at home to Stevenage last week, was followed up on Saturday by a brilliant point against high flying Wycombe Wanderers. The Chairboys came to the Broadfield Stadium with the best away record in League One.

So any kind of result against the side from Buckinghamshire was going to be a bonus. In the end Crawley had to settle for the point, after Will Swans brilliant strike had given Rob Elliott's side the lead after five minutes.

Wycombe equalised just 15 minutes later. Crawley could have snatched it through Hepburn-Murphy late on, but this time it wasn't meant to be. what those four points have done is put Crawley within three points of safety, with a game in hand.

Kamari Doyle celebrates his goal in injury time against Stevenage.

After the wobble around Christmas time, it's clear to see this team and group of players are all pulling in the right direction and finally starting to hit form again. With 16 league games left and 48 points still up for grabs, West Sussex's only professional football club are on the right trajectory to maintain their status as a League One club for the 2025/26 season. But let's not get carried away just yet.

For Reds to achieve survival, we will be relying heavily on a squad staying fit and available for the final run in. With trips to Blackpool, Huddersfield, and Birmingham City yet to come, we have some daunting AwayDays coming up.

But after the performances at Wrexham, Reading, Charlton, Bolton and others, we really should have nothing to fear. The results may not have always gone our way, but the performances have certainly been there.

With a bit more fortune on the pitch, from both refereeing decisions and the ball dropping more kindly for us, I for one believe this side have what it takes to survive.