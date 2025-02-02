Steve Herbert: Ibrahim wonder strike counts for nothing after refereeing blunder

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert on the latest goings on at the Broadfield Stadium

Let's hope that point dropped doesn't come back to haunt us in May.

Reds were cheated out of a draw on Saturday by one of the most obvious of fouls you'll ever see. Jeremy Kelly was pulled to the ground in blatant fashion by a Wrexham player who was then free to head in with four seconds remaining. It was a clear foul all day long which was bizarrely missed by the officials.

It was the same referee Paul Howard in charge who denied Crawley a late equaliser against Leyton Orient a couple of seasons ago, when the ball had crossed the line by a meter! We should have been toasting Bradley Ibrahim's 90th minute wonder goal to save the day. But unfortunately due to a horrendous injustice, that goal will count for nothing as it ended up being a mear consolation.

View from the Bruce Winfield terrace v Wrexham.

The unjust defeat to moneybags Wrexham, followed a fine 1-0 away win at Mansfield Town in the week. The performances of late have been superb and have given everyone a lift going into this crucial time of the season.

Our home games are really going to be key going forward, especially the three coming up in a row against Stevenage, Wycombe and Wigan. If we can just get an extra couple of bodies in before the transfer window closes this week to give the squad a boost, then I still have absolute belief that this side will have enough to survive the drop back to League Two.

We've already proved we are good enough by taking both Wrexham and Birmingham City to the wire. As fans we need to keep believing that the wins like last weeks one at Mansfield will come. Last week, the club hosted a fans forum which was well attended.

Everyone that spoke, spoke really well. We as fans can only hope that the points that were put across were heard by our owners, and with a bit of togetherness we can all move forward now as one. After all it's that togetherness that will see us over the line and achieve our goal of survival this season.