Steve Herbert: Lady luck not with Reds in Barrow defeat

Another home defeat at the Broadfield Stadium.

A half-time rollicking from manager Scott Lindsey wasn’t enough to save Reds from defeat against a Barrow side that, like ourselves, was short of confidence and results going into this match.

A 2-0 half-time lead by the bluebirds was well deserved. As Crawley produced a lacklustre first half display. Having said that had Dion Pereira’s shot not crashed off the inside of the post with the game goalless, then the afternoon may well of taken a different fortune for the men from West Sussex.

In the second half Reds did manage a goal back, and had numerous chances to at least come away with a point if not all three. But as has been the case so often in these opening two months of the season. Lady Luck just wasn’t with us.

Reds fans, Ivan, Rees, Jason and Ryan with the new Reggie the Red.

Even the presence of a brand new reborn Reggie the Red pre match complete with combover, wasn’t enough to inspire a change in fortunes. It’s been a tough couple of weeks to be associated with Crawley Town football club.

After the 4-0 mauling at Notts County the week before, us fans expected the players to come out of the traps fast, but that just wasn’t the case on Saturday. The second half did improve greatly, and showed exactly what we can be as a side, quick attacking, fast paced exciting football. But we can’t just switch this on in a game once we go a couple of goals down.

Up next is a tough-looking assignment to Cambridge United. A place Crawley won 1-0 at last season, before we were both relegated back to League Two.

We will need to be raising the standards to get anything from this game. But as we proved at Harrogate a few weeks ago, anything is possible from this side on its day. Let’s hope we come out fighting as one in Cambridgeshire. Because losing can become a bad habit to get into. Something we have experienced far too much this season for our liking.

Barrow on the attack in the first half at the Broadfield Stadium.

Hopefully Scott can spend this week on the training ground planning our victory for this coming weekend. Because that feeling of coming away from an awayday with all three points is something we all love to feel.

#COYR