Steve Herbert: Reds need to start taking their chances in front of goal

The season may only be a few weeks old, but already our inability to put the ball in the back of the oppositions net when on top is coming back to haunt us.

For the second home game in secession we have been punished for not scoring when we’ve been on top. A slender 1-0 lead against MK Dons last week should have become two had on-loan Charlton sensation Kaheim Dixon converted a brilliant chance to seal the game.

Had Crawley taken a 2-0 lead then the game would have been over. Unfortunately Dixon’s effort sailed over the bar and an MK leveller ten minutes later denied us three crucial points. Fast forward to Saturday and our next home game and lightning strikes twice. An absolute dominant first half showing from Scott Lindsey’s men deserved a first half lead. Unfortunately this time Harry McKirdy amongst others were the main culprits as we failed to score when absolutely bossing the half.

Visitors Tranmere Rovers were never going to be so generous after the interval, and so was to be proved true with the men from the Wirral running out 2-0 winners, from a couple of costly defensive errors.

After all the pre-season hype It’s been an horrendous start to life back in League Two for the Reds. But the performances have been okay, and have slowly but surely got better in recent games to suggest better times are just around the corner. But the longer this winless run continues, the harder it’s going to be to play catch up with the other 23 clubs in the division.

That first win really needs to happen on the road at Chesterfield on Saturday. To go six games without a victory would set more than a few alarm bells ringing. On paper we have a squad that should be producing a hell of a lot more. Cashman, Dixon and Watson have all looked superb as an attacking threat since they’ve come into the team.

It’s now time for these dominant spells to produce goals. With Scott, his coaching staff and the way he wants his team to play, we should be doing so much better.

Now is the time for his players to stand up and be counted, starting with Saturday’s trip to Derbyshire.