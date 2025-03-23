Steve Herbert: What a homecoming for the one and only Scott Lindsey

It has been the most frantic few days at the Broadfield Stadium with Scott’s initial replacement Rob Elliot being given his marching orders after a disastrous run of eight games without a win, and on the back of a horrendous 5-1 collapse at Huddersfield Town last week.

So who would have predicted just 48hrs later we would see the return of the man that took us to League One in the first place.

Scott Lindsey is back and with a bang as well. A midnight announcement meant the first many Reds fans heard about it was when they woke up on Friday morning. Then just 24hrs later his players delivered a massive three points with a 1-0 victory against relegation rivals Bristol Rovers.

It was a game that should have seen Crawley out of sight by half time, such was their dominance. But not for the first time this season we had our backs to the wall in the later stages, but for the first time in a long time we managed to hold on for the crucial victory.

Lindsey’s Red Army Banner, Making Us Dream was back on display last Saturday.

It was a win that has injected a bit of belief that this season isn’t over just yet. After the thrashing at Huddersfield last week even I was struggling to remain positive. We looked absolutely dead and buried as a team.

But a week is a long time in football, and at the full-time whistle on Saturday the whole stadium was back believing that the most incredible survival story ever just might have a chance to come true.

If anyone can save us Scott Lindsey can. He’s done it before, who could ever forget that memorable day out in Hartlepool two years ago when we came so close to dropping out of the football league altogether.

This time though he only has eight games left to achieve it. With the gap being nine points, we will need to win at least another five matches, possibly even six.

Manager Scott Lindsey at full time applauding the Reds faithful.

It’s a tough ask, but not impossible, especially as our fixtures are more favourable than the teams around us. You could see the confidence and belief back in the players on Saturday. Something that had been missing for a while.

The second coming of a man who has God-like status amongst Reds fans can do no wrong. You just know he’ll find a way over the coming weeks to keep us all believing.

A trip to Steve Evans Rotherham United is the next task for this revitalised Scott Lindsey, Crawley Town team. How we’d all love to record a win double over the man that took us into the football league in the first place.

All roads and rails lead to South Yorkshire this weekend, where your support is very much needed! #COYR