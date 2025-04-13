Steve Herbert: With four games remaining the writing is on the wall for Reds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town fan gives his thoughts on the latest goings on at Crawley Town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a third straight defeat for Scott Lindsey’s Reds, our short time in League One is quickly coming to an end. Although when Armando fired Crawley into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot shortly after half time there was a brief glimmer of hope.

That hope then evaporated within 90 seconds as Leyton Orient turned the game completely on its head to go 2-1 up. It was the sort of high to low moment that we have witnessed far too often this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just when we appear to be in complete control, we hit the self destruct button usually in spectacular fashion. The rest of the second half was a complete damp script. Especially after both Kamari Doyle and Armando were replaced, possibly both due to injury.

Armando steps up to put Crawley Town 1-0 up against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Unfortunately the squad depth just isn’t good enough and the replacements didn't make any sort of impact, with Orient scoring a comical third goal in injury time. With Doyle, Armando and Hepburn-Murphy as a front three we can take on anyone at this level. When two of those front three are removed we have absolutely no attacking threat whatsoever.

Scott has a huge rebuilding job to do this summer, with some tough decisions to make regarding his current squad. If we are to bounce back at the first attempt a complete overhaul is required. Unbelievably we are still only six points from safety, but it would be foolish to think Burton won’t win again this season, and look like the nailed on team to survive now, especially as they have a game in hand over us. Bristol Rovers could easily be the team to join us now in League Two, who like ourselves have been on an horrendous run.

Although neither us or Rovers have been mathematically relegated just yet, it’s surely only a matter of time now. With four games left to play including a mammoth trip to League One Champions Birmingham City coming up this Good Friday, the task now after three straight defeats just looks to big. If only we had found that winner against Peterborough and held out for a point at Stevenage last week. But that’s what football is all about, if’s and but’s. We can take this debate back to throwing away a 4-1 lead at Exeter, and a 3-1 lead at Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve had some huge moments this season where things could of gone better for us. But when it comes down to it, at the end of the day we just haven’t been good enough at seeing out games when it matters. As a club we need to learn from the experience of this season and look forward to a summer of change so that we can hit the ground running for the 2025/26 campaign.

In Scott Lindsey we trust!