Steve Leake: Thoughts of a life-long Crawley Town fan

In last week’s article I set Crawley Town, us, a target of ten points from the upcoming games against Wrexham (A), Bolton and Mansfield (H) Wycombe (A) and Shrewsbury (H), and, after Saturday’s performance against Stockport, I see no reason to amend that target. In every aspect, on Saturday, we matched County and fully deserved the point we won against them.

Seven points from the first five games represents, in my opinion, a better-than-expected start to the season for our Red Devils.

Our defence on Saturday was resolute for all the game bar the time at the beginning of the game when Louie Barry was allowed to skip across the entire penalty area before slamming the ball past Jojo Wollacott unchallenged.

In front of a crowd in excess of 4600, with 800 plus fans from Stockport, Crawley played really attractive football throughout the whole team, and it would have been an injustice if Stockport had been allowed to take all three points back with them up the motorways to their part of Greater Manchester.

Crawley Town fans celebrate the equaliser on Saturday | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

As it was, an inspired triple substitution by Super Scotty Lindsey on 66 minutes resulted in Crawley getting the point they so fully deserved.

Off came Jay Williams for new signing Bradley Ibrahim, probably to save Jay from picking up a second yellow card, and Ade Adeyemo and Junior Quitirna replaced Will Swan and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy up front.

Within three minutes the change had provided what was required with Junior, in particular, having a dramatic effect. His first touch of the ball was a free kick on the edge of the box which just failed to get the desired result, but it was soon followed by him being shoved to the floor as he made a run into the area, and for once the Referee made the correct decision, pointing to the penalty spot.

Junior claimed the ball himself and ex-Red Devil, Corey Addai, who seemed bigger than last year, set himself in goal to try and stop the shot.

Last year, we found out how good Corey can be in goal, and we all waited in hope that he wouldn’t reproduce the Play-off semi-final save. Junior sent him the wrong way as he rolled the ball into the net and the point was won.

Personally, I was delighted with the point earned. Yes, it could have been more, but it so easily could have been less as both teams strove to the end to win, what was, an exciting game.

Wrexham next. Predictions anyone?

In closing, I would like to quash a rumour that may be circulating that my time supporting the Red Devils may be coming to an end. I am not intending to go to the Pearly gates just yet, and please ignore any petitions seeking to rename where I stand as The Steve Leake Corner. It is, and should be forever, known as Torres Corner. Note to Ivan Noel, please ensure your partner in crime, RH, lays off the beer!