Storm Darragh fails to dampen spirits as Copthorne secures 3-2 victory over Arundel at Horsham FC's 4G pitch

Copthorne FC 3-2 Arundel FC

Storm Darragh was in full force but fortunately it didn’t affect the 4G pitch at Horsham FC.

The floodlights were on in an attempt to brighten the grey sunless sky in this SCFL Division One match. Copthorne are languishing near the foot of the table so this win was crucial.

The match kicked off and it was Arundel who forced the early pressure. After just two minutes, the skilful Liam Brady swung in a corner tracked by the energetic Tom Holland. Holland hit a superb controlled volley and the ball flew past Goldsmith into the net, 0-1.

Copthorne attack

Both teams struggled with the weather, as passes were loose and lobbed passes were being blown off course, but they did their best.

On 14 minutes, attacking midfielder, Liam Brady had a decent curling shot which was laid off from Bignell. The Copthorne keeper, Goldsmith was up to the challenge and pulled off a great flying save.

Arundel kept up the pressure and had the wind with them which they used to their advantage. Ground and Brady were trying to catch the keeper out with some fine long shots.

Copthorne were still in it and after several attacks they equalised after 34 minutes. There appeared to be some sort of miscommunication in the Arundel defence and the ball was deflected and trickled over the goal line.

After a brief inquest, Arundel kicked off and straight away put themselves back into the lead. Captain Tijan Sparks took a long throw, it was headed on and landed to the former Horsham YMCA player Zac Bignell who smashed it in, 1-2.

This match was full on, end to end and the teams were fighting for every decision.

The second half kicked off and it was Copthorne who came out faster. On the 48th minute, they took a corner which hit the post and bounced back to the corner taker. It was smashed across the goal and it somehow went in.

The referee gave it, but after much debate the goal was rescinded and the score stayed at 1-2.

Both teams were going for the win and opportunities were made and missed. On the 70th minute it was Copthorne who got the equaliser. A brilliant curling cross came into the box and was met by the leaping Jenkins, who headed down into the corner, the keeper, Howley had no chance, 2-2.

As the clock ticked down the players were tiring and some late challenges were coming in. On the 75th minute, holding midfielder, Billy Ground kicked out in frustration and was shown a red card, Arundel were down to 10 players. With just a few minutes remaining there was one last moment which put the icing on the cake for this terrific game.

On the 88th minute the referee awarded a free kick on the right side of the area to Copthorne. Storm Darragh added to the tension and wouldn’t let the ball sit still, finally Jenkins placed the ball and took the free kick.

He curled it hard and low past the wall, into the right side of the goal. A great finish and a well deserved celebration with the crowd of around 60 people joining in.

With the business end up front and the party around the back, the Mullet’s 10 men couldn’t live up to their name. The match ended 3-2 to Copthorne.

The away team will go home disappointed as they led twice but were unable to take anything away from the game. Copthorne remain 18th in Division One, but with the speed and class of some of their players I expect them to move up the league fairly soon.

Man of the match award went to Liam Brady for his outstanding performance and contributions to the goals.

Next up, Arundel play Tuesday night against Infinity FC and Copthorne take on Forest Row FC on Saturday.