Stracey Shield competition alive and well

When George Stracey, the first captain of Marine Gardens donated the Stracey Shield in 1931, he could not have imagined the changes over the next century.

Originally a competition for the bowls clubs playing on municipal greens in Worthing, Lancing and Worthing Pavilion subsequently joined, Field Place and West Tarring merged to become Goring Manor and Homefield Park was sadly lost, many of its remaining players moving across Beach House Park to Worthing Bowls Club. Today Maltravers from Littlehampton also play in a league that is as competitive as it was all those years ago.

And 2025 turned out to be a good year for Tarring Priory, formed just a few years later, in 1937.

With Worthing Pavilion and Marine Gardens in hot pursuit throughout the summer, Priory clinched the championship with a win on the latter's turf, much to the delight of their Team Manager John Proffitt.

Tarring Priory players look on with interest

Standout performers for Priory were John Bailey and Mike Mahoney, both playing 8 matches and losing one. In the 12 matches ( one of which was rained off) Proffitt selected 28 different players with only Steve Allen ever present and Roy Bland missing just one .

Priory started with 3 wins, including their biggest victory margin, 102 -49 at home to Worthing Pavilion. This included their highest rink score of 35 - 8 achieved by Adie Jackson, Bland, Roy Barclay and Nick Eager.

It was not all plain sailing. The team was brought down to earth when Maltravers achieved a narrow 70 -74 success at Church House Grounds with Jackson, Ray Lister, Terry Urben and skip David Fairs crashing to a 15 shot defeat.

This deficit was matched by Ray Elliott, Allen, Barclay and Bailey when Priory suffered an 8 -2 defeat away to Lancing but with other clubs continuing to take points off each other, the league was nearly won.

Originally for men only, the Stacey Shield is now open to all but the four-rink format remains unchanged. George Stracey would be pleased to know it remains an important part of the Worthing and district bowls scene.