Strong finish earns Worthing Pavilion runners-up spot in Stracey Shield

Worthing Pavilion secured second place in the Stracey Shield after taking eight of the 10 points from their final match of the summer season against Maltravers at Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only five shots separated the teams when an afternoon of high-quality bowling ended on Tuesday, September 16.

Top rink for the visitors went to Nour Dissem, David Gilbert, Simon Ritter and skip Ken Chapman. They defeated Tony Jones' rink 27-6, with Chapman restricting Maltravers to a single shot on each of the six ends they took.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A six on the second end gave Pavilion an advantage they steadily increased, knowing every point could prove important if they were to take second place in the league from Marine Gardens.

Tell us your club news.

Pat Edmonds, Terry Edmondson, Allan Banks and David Berry looked to be heading for an equally emphatic victory when they moved 10 shots clear at halfway against Andrew Pawlowicz's rink.

Pavilion were 18-6 up with three ends to play but Maltravers scored a six on the last to make the result 18-14.

Bryan Bodicoat, Sue Bryan, Pam Duffield and Richard Krupa were 13-2 down after nine ends of their game against Alan Howe's rink. Pavilion won the next six to move four shots up before Maltravers tied the game on the penultimate end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were holding three and a winning position on the last until Krupa drew shot for the single his rink needed to win 18-17.

With each team ahead on aggregate in turn, attention focused on the last game to finish. Ian Down, Chris Cheeseman, Alan Cheeseman and Barry Ledger had little joy against Keith Croombs' rink, at one stage trailing by 24 shots.

Pavilion took three of the last four ends to make the result 31-10 to the hosts and the aggregate score 73-68 to the visitors.

The bowlers enjoyed hot drinks and biscuits afterwards while promising to meet again next year to resume their friendly rivalry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion took 36 points from their last four fixtures and finished the season on 69. If they had started in similar style, rather than suffering two whitewashes before scoring a point, they would have been challenging for the title, which was won by Tarring Priory on 77 points.

Marine Gardens had the chance to pip Pavilion to second place when they played at home against Maltravers on Friday, September 19.

The hosts won on one rink by 16 shots, lost on another by one shot, lost on a third by two shots and tied on the fourth after the two closest woods on the 18th end were judged equidistant from the jack.

Marine Gardens won the match 66-53 on aggregate, earning five points for a season's total of 67.