Strong start to track season for HY Athletic Club's under-15s

Sophie Smith represented the A team in the 100m finishing in 14 seconds whilst Antalia Cole placed 2nd in the B team in 13.5 seconds. Beth Wilson who was non scoring finished in 14.6.

In the 200m Beth clocked 30.7 seconds, Olivia Collins 32.8 and Sophie (non scoring) in 29.4. Ellen Gates and Antalia were also non scoring in 32.6 and 27.9s respectively.

For the 300m Lily Peachment finished in 49.3 with Kitty Morgan in 50.8.

HY Athletic Club's under 15s at Withdean Stadium

Megan Hopkins-Parry represented the A team in the 800m finishing 2:33.7 with Daisy Welch 3rd for the B team in 2:37.6. Kitty also opted to non score in the race finishing in 2:38.7 along with Ava Morrissy in 2.59.7

Isabella Buchanan placed 1st in the 1500m in 4:46 for the A team. Whilst not a PB, it was a comfortable win for the youngster at the start of the season following an injury setback earlier in the year. Florence Tewkesbury also took the win for the B team in 1st 5:06.1. For the boys 1500m Zion Okojie finished 4:52.2.

Ellen and Ava took on the 75m hurdles in 18.4 and 18.5s respectively. For the boys, Aiden Larkin 17.2 and Zion Okojie 16.8.

In the pole vault Beth set a new PB in 2.10m and Ellen was 1.10m in the High Jump. For the Long Jump Antalia measured 4.05m and Daisy 3.49. In the shotput Layla Harmer 5.55m and Lily 5.62. Ava and Olivia threw the javelin in 14.90 and 12.89m respectively.

HY Athletic Club's under 15 girls

The evening rounded off with Sophie, Lily, Layla and Antalia competing in the 4 x 100m relay finishing in 56.6.