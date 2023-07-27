Strong winds add to challenge at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club championship

Inclement weather didn't stop play at the annual Eastbourne Downs Golf Club Championship, with Daniel Lee earning the top spot of Club Champion.

40-50mph SSW winds and a 60% chance of rain in the middle of the English summer? It must be time for Eastbourne Downs Golf Club Championship.

Played over consecutive days, 15th and 16th July, 65 players across three divisions took up the challenge presented by a tough course and even tougher weather.

Early morning showers on Saturday required golfers to pack their waterproofs and a whole load of fortitude for Round One.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club Champion 2023 Daniel Lee

The tricky conditions meant only one player bettered their handicap all weekend. That happened on Saturday when Neil Ayling shot an impressive Gross 81 – Nett 68.

Other notable achievements on Saturday included the low round of the Day (and weekend) by Simon Burke. A Gross 76 – Nett 73 was a fantastic score in the conditions. And Club Captain Pete O’Neill just missed out on a hole-in-one at the Par 3 12th. Playing straight into the prevailing wind, the majority of the field hit Drivers to a green that can sometimes need no more than a wedge.

In time honoured tradition, the golfers who scored well on Saturday teed off in the last groups on Sunday.

That meant a final group of Simon Burke (76), Dan Lee (78) and Neil Ayling (81).

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club Championship 2023 - last groups

The winds were gusting even more strongly than the day before and this was largely reflected in the scoring.

When the last group was in, the cumulative Gross and Nett scores were calculated, resulting in the following Winners.

Club Champion: Daniel Lee (Gross Score 159), second place: Jon Gross (180), third place: Ben Walsh (175)

Division One – Edgar Baker Cup Winner: Jon Gross (Nett Score 154), second place: Ben Walsh (157), third place: Daniel Lee (159).

Eastbourne Downs Golf Club Cyril Blake team 2023

Division Two- Jubilee Cup Winner: Neil Ayling (Nett Score – 154), second place: Pete O’Neill (157), third place: Mark Lester (159).

Division Three – Thackery Cup Winner: Ian Norris (Nett Score – 160), second place Alan Bennett (163), Ben Ward (164).

Congratulations to all the winners and all who took on the challenge!

Semi-Final success for Cyril Blake team

The day after the Club Championships, Monday 17th July, saw the EDGC Senior Team travel to Cooden Golf Club to play in the Sussex County Cyril Blake Knock-out Semi-Final.

The Eastbourne Team of Nigel Smith (Capt), Rasoul Shahilow, Barry Wooller, Jon Gross, Pete O’Neill, Ross Jay, Roger Geering and Neil Knight managed a 3-1 win over opponents Crowborough Golf Club.

The team now look forward to playing Ham Manor Golf Club in the Final at the Nevill Golf Club on 4th September.

