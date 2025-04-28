The superb route gave runners some fantastic views across Pett Level to the coast as they passed Icklesham's iconic windmill en route to Winchelsea, before a steep descent from Winchelsea Beacon into the picturesque Brede Valley and a lung bursting 400m climb to the hilltop finish behind the Queen's Head pub car park.

The race, which attracted a nice mix of club and non-club runners, was won by Hastings Runners' Lewis Parsons in an impressive time of 32.55, finishing 3 minutes clear of unattached runners Tom Walker (35.59) and Kevin Davis (36.28).

A superb run by ladies winner Sabrina Holt (Spearhead Fitness, Bexhill), who had also won the previous trail race at Winchelsea Beach, saw her finish race runner-up in 35.27; with Karen Ash (Jelly Legs, Deal) 2nd in 39.33 and Imogen Burman-Mitchell (Wadhurst Runners) 3rd in 40.36.

While the majority of runners came from Kent and East Sussex, race entrants included 80-year-old John Mitchell from Somerset and even a visitor from Canada, Gillian Novotny.

The 1066 Trail Series co-organiser Will Withecombe said: "We received great feedback from the runners who loved the beautiful course. We'd especially like to thank all our volunteers, photographer Lee Wright, all the local farmers and landowners for their co-operation and Icklesham Memorial Village Hall where runners enjoyed tea and cake afterwards!"

Eight more events are planned for 2025, with the Northiam 8.5k trail race next up on May 25. See www.1066trailraces.co.uk

