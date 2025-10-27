Success for The Green's men's and mixed teams

The Green's men's first team entertained the Weald second team from Hassocks in a Division 2 fixture of the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

The first round of rubbers saw the first pair of Ross Cudmore with Chris Grief win by 6-3, 6-4 while the second pair of Dominic Heavens with George Moon just lost by 6-4, 3-6 and 8-10 in the championship tie-break.

Then Ross and Chris won 7-6, 6-3 and so the match outcome rested on Dominic and George’s encounter with the Weald’s second pair. #

They had another very close tussle but this time won by 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7 in the tie-break, so making the final result a 3-1 win for The Green.

The Green men's third team, pictured earlier in the year

Before this, The Green's second mixed team played two home matches in Division 3 of the Wealden Tennis League which produced two wins.

The team entertained the Rye second team and achieved a very comfortable 4-0 victory.

The home pairings were Hannah Gandy with Mike Sarna and Sue McLeavy with Robert Millington; the four rubbers were all won in two sets.

Then last Sunday the team hosted a local derby against the Amherst third team. This time Sue McLeavy partnered Matt Wells and they beat James Holt/Millie Mitchell-Pointer 6-4, 7-6, and then defeated Zachery Read/Mel Pointer 7-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile Mike Sarna partnered Heather Wilcox and lost 4-6, 5-7 to Zachery/Mel but just beat James/Millie by 6-1, 4-6 and 11-9 in the championship tie-break. Therefore the result was a 3-1 triumph for The Green.

These two victories maintained the team’s undefeated record this season in Division 3.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to the club website and use the Contact Us feature.