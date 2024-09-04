Surrey’s very own Jack Draper has reached a huge career milestone – and made a bit of history too.

The world number 25 tennis star– who was born in Sutton – has become just the fourth British man to reach the US Open singles semi-finals in the Open era after beating Alex De Minaur in straight sets on Wednesday (September 4).

The 22-year-old had previously become the first British man to reach the quarter-final of the US Open since Andy Murray in 2016.

Draper, who is yet to drop a set in the last grand slam tournament of the year, comfortably beat Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

Draper told the BBC said: "To be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world (Arthur Ashe Stadium) is a dream come true.

"I think he was maybe struggling which may have helped me."

The tennis star previously said it was a ‘big achievement’ to ‘follow in Andy's footsteps’, adding: “I know that there's still room for improvement and still room to hopefully go further."

Draper is the first player to go 14-0 in sets in the US Open main draw since fellow Brit Emma Raducanu.

He is the first man to reach the US Open semis without dropping a set since Daniil Medvedev in 2020.

With an abundance of talent to challenge the very best tennis players, Draper’s biggest challenge to overcome in his short career has been injuries.

Although he required some strapping on a leg problem during the quarter-final match, this is not expected to prevent him from challenging world number one Jannik Sinner for a place in Sunday’s showpiece final in New York.

Reaching the semi-final continues a superb year for Draper, who won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in June – before beating four-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s Club ahead of Wimbledon – considered to be the biggest win of his career up until that point.