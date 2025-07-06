Sussex calls and county progress for Lancing bowlers

Lancing Bowls Club duo Phil Hillsden and Alan Bailey have been selected to play for Sussex against Sussex VPs at Bexhill on Thursday, July 31.

There was a successful evening for Adam Woodroffe, winning in the Unbadged County Singles against Andy Cosham from Southwater. Adam was very complimentary about the way Southwater’s green looked and played. He was also pleased Alan Bailey took him to the venue and supported well.

The game was one way, and Adam did not allow Andy to get ahead, winning 24-6. His next round will be played Friday (July 11) at Lancing against Jeremy Maker from Steyning BC, starting at 6pm.

In the Stracey Shield v Marine Gardens, Lancing bowlers endured the heat but Marine Gardens took three rinks.

For Lancing Chris Brynes skipped Tim Clarke, Julia Knight and Colin Campbell to a 30-6 win, enough for Lancing to win 73-67. Marine Gardens won 6-4 in terms of league points.

In the Brighton & Hove Division 2 v The Drive BC, Lancing’s.Alan Bailey, Adam Woodroffe, Roy Jackson and Colin Campbell won their game 18-14, the other two rinks lost narrowly giving an overall score 49-46 and 8-2 league points to The Drive.

In the Brodie Tray, Lancing took on Goring Manor in a challenging game.

The pairs was tough for Alan Bailey and Julia Knight against Wendy Davies and Peter Kitchener, who won 20-10.

Top rink was a triple skipped by Phil Hillsden with Ron Roberts and Richard Bryan, winning 27-10.

The other triple won 14-13, skipped by Alan Wadey, with Colin Campbell and Sheila Thornton. The rink lost 13-15 with Chris Byrnes, Amin Ferdowsian, Roy Waddup and Sandra Dunnion playing. The overall score was a win for Lancing 64-58, 6-4 league points.