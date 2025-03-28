Sussex Cricket launch Mike Newcombe Umpiring bursary in honour of much-loved umpire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sussex Cricket Foundation have launched The Mike Newcombe Umpiring Bursary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike sadly passed away on September 30 last year and recreational cricket in Sussex lost one of its unsung heroes. Mike was a stalwart of Lindfield CC, but his reach was felt all across the Sussex cricket scene.

And the new bursary fund has been launched in his honour.

The bursary will exist to provide funding to those looking to become qualified as an umpire, but cannot afford to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Newcombe

It will ensure people from all backgrounds are able to access a course and have support and mentoring from the Sussex Association of Cricket Officials, who have match funded the pot, along with the Dean Wilson Sussex Cricket League. Individuals can apply for the bursary here.

Having been previously involved with the Mid Sussex Cricket League, in 2018 Mike joined the committee of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League (bringing together the four previous leagues in the County). Mike was asked to cover player registrations, an area which then rapidly grew and developed as Home Office laws changed, quickly becoming possibly the most complex aspect of recreational cricket. As a result, Mike's role on the committee grew and he became a key figure in the administration of the league - the world's largest.

He embraced all the issues that his role demanded, from dealing with the Home Office on overseas players, to mediating on contentious transfers, to running the loan system, and all points in between. The amount of his own time that Mike dedicated to the role was incredible, and he was acknowledged both locally and nationally as a true subject matter expert. The fact that the league has formed an entire group to deal with registrations probably says all that needs saying about Mike's contributions.

Mike was also a very accomplished umpire on the league's panel, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become one of its premier officials. As such, Mike officiated many of the top matches in the league over the last few years, from Premier division showdowns to play-offs, to T20 Finals.

He was widely respected by players as a fair and pleasant umpire.