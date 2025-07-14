Sussex Cricket League: In-form Sidley savour league and cup victory double

Sidley Cricket Club's first XI pulled off a victory double last weekend in their pursuit of success on two fronts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They firstly recorded a comprehensive 165-run derby victory at home to Bexhill Strikers to maintain their 35-point lead at the top of Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East.

And 24 hours later Sidley saw off Division Eight East pacesetters Kerala Strikers Sports Club by five wickets to book their place in the Sussex T20 Plate semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league win was founded upon a superb century from Johnathan Haffenden, who continued his prolific season by making 141 from 132 balls with 12 fours and a six at the top of the order.

Cricket stock picture

It was the biggest of Haffenden's three centuries this summer and it took his league run tally in 2025 to 589 from eight innings at an average of 147.25.

Haffenden, who is the sixth-highest league runscorer across the entire Sussex Cricket League, also shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 138 with Sabbir Ahmed, who made a run-a-ball 51.

Together they helped take Sidley from 136-5 to a total of 284-9 from their 40 overs after they had lost the toss and been asked to bat at St Mary's Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Strikers certainly mixed things up in their quest for wickets, with Jobi Jose (3-37) and Jose Antony (3-44) the most successful of the 10 bowlers they used.

Not content with his valuable half-century with the bat, Ahmed went on to return splendid figures of 5-33 with the ball as Sidley bowled their visitors out for 120 in 27.2 overs.

It was Ahmed's second five-wicket haul in three league matches and he now has 22 victims in Division 10 East this summer at an average of 8.59.

Saymur Rafi also shone with 3-19 - his best figures for the club - while captain Antony (38) was the only Strikers batter to score more than 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Sidley's ninth league win out of 10 this term (in addition to a tie) and second victory over a Strikers side which beat them twice in the division below last summer.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Fastprint.

The following day, Sidley upset higher-grade Kerala Strikers to set up a last-four showdown against Horsham Trinity or Petworth Park in the T20 Plate.

Kerala collapsed from 58-0 to 100 all out in 15.5 overs after being asked to bat, with that man Haffenden picking up 4-26.

Abdullah Al Arif, Steve Ramsden and Moinul Islam took two wickets apiece, while openers Shan Mohammed (29) and Sreevalsan Gangadharan (26) were the only visiting batters to reach double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley fell to 15-3 in reply as Lineesh Jose (4-29) made early inroads, but Abdul Sheikh (33 off 23 balls) and Haffenden (18 off 17) got them back on track with a fourth-wicket stand of 56 before Craig Ramsden (14 not out off 14) saw them home with six overs to spare.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was St Benedict Victorian Bed & Breakfast.

* Sidley's second XI saw their three-match winning run in Division 12 East (South East) ended by a 94-run loss away to Rye thirds.

Although Tila Muhammad snapped up 4-41, Rye amassed 249-7 from their 40 overs having been asked to bat. James Jury led the way with 86.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley reached 155-9 in reply, with Jackson Jesupatham (37) and Peter Savage (31 not out) the main contributors. Anthony Bradnum and Neil Archer each bagged three wickets.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Michael D. Hall Building Design Services.