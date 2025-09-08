Sussex Cricket League: Super Sidley complete league and cup double

Sidley Cricket Club’s first XI made it a double by following up their county cup triumph with league glory.

Six days on from lifting the Sussex T20 Plate at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, Sidley were crowned champions of Sussex League Division 10 East.

The long-time leaders went into their final game of the campaign away to Crowhurst Park thirds on Saturday needing just three points to be absolutely sure of topping the standings.

But Sidley, who were promoted from Division 11 East last year, duly wrapped up the title in style by picking up the full 30 on offer courtesy of a convincing 119-run victory at Claremont School.

It was Sidley's 15th league win in 18 matches this season. The only teams to beat them were runners-up Tunbridge Wells fourths and third-placed Ringmer seconds.

The highlight of the latest success was a stunning demonstration of hard hitting by Abdullah Al Arif, who bludgeoned 115 from just 48 balls with five fours and a remarkable 12 sixes.

It was a truly devastating, effortless first Sidley hundred from a natural hitter of the ball who arrived at the crease at number seven with the visitors 100-5.

Al Arif shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 115 with Johnathan Haffenden, whose solid 65 took him to the top of the run charts for the entire league this summer with a bumper total of 1,022.

Saymur Rafi (29) and Asanka Pathiranage (22) also made handy contributions as Sidley amassed 288-9 from their 40 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat. Not content with his batting heroics, Al Arif later took 3-5 with the ball to help Sidley bowl their hosts out for 169 in 29.2 overs.

Sabbir Ahmed claimed 3-6 to finish the season with 43 league wickets - a haul bettered by only four bowlers in the league as a whole - at an average of 8.88. Ryan Polton picked up a couple of wickets, and there was one apiece for Henry West and Craig Ramsden as Sidley gave nine different players a bowl.

Highlights for Park were Vishwas Sarvesha's quickfire 40 from just 24 deliveries with the bat and Ali Waqar's 3-55 with the ball.

Sidley will spend the winter looking forward to facing some more new opponents next term as they continue on their upward trajectory.