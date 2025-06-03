Sussex Ladies reach rugby semi-final

Sussex Ladies 34 Middlesex Ladies 14

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Ladies Rugby team eventually secured a semi-final spot in the Gill Burns County Championship with a six tries to two win over Middlesex Ladies at Crawley RFC. At half time the outcome looked uncertain but Sussex increasingly controlled the game thereafter.

Sussex had some promising early attacks both from set piece and from turnovers but the visitors’ defence was adequate at this stage. Indeed the opening score came from a period of broken play when the Middlesex full back Mereid Jones finished well from some way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless the Sussex press defence was mostly doing well and Carol Saunders was having a very productive day in the tackle area with multiple turnovers. An attacking Sussex scrum was comfortably secured and Saunders was able to put winger Rachel Marchesan into the corner. This was the start of a period of Sussex pressure with fly half Grace Addison kicking well and skilfully gaining many yards. Then good hands again found Marchesan in space on the wing and this time she was able to finish near the posts, enabling the conversion.

Happy team and coaches

Middlesex charged back and a few minutes later forced a try line drop out. This was gleefully collected by Jones, their earlier try scorer and most dangerous runner, who ran back effectively before offloading to a supporting runner for a simple try under the posts.

In the dying moments of the half a tap penalty enabled Laura McGee to work her way over in the left hand corner to regain the lead (17-14).

In the second half an early penalty gave Sussex an attacking lineout a few yards out and hooker Ella Scothern will have enjoyed scoring a try from the resulting lineout on her own club’s home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex soon worked their way back into the visitors’ 22: a tap penalty allowed Lib Lawrence to react quickly and dive into the corner for an important score (29-14). Even though the conversion was missed it still meant that Middlesex now needed three scores and this looked increasingly unlikely.

Middlesex did have an extended period of pressure on the home try line, often just yards out but the stout home defence did enough. Thereafter much of the game was in the visitors’ half.

Finally the ball was worked wide left and Sophia Macdonald finished well under considerable pressure in the left hand corner. The final whistle went soon afterwards.

Sussex now wait to hear who they will face in the semi-final which will probably be at home this weekend - with a final at Twickenham for the winners of that.