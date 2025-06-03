Sussex marksmen with mixed fortunes at the end of the winter season

In the Intercounty prone league, the Sussex "A" team lost their final match to Aberdeenshire which dropped them into 3rd position in Division 1 of the National league. Top shots for the team were Rosanne Furniss (Eastbourne) and Rob Dowling (Chichester) who both finished with an average of 99.2 ex 100. In division 3 of that league, the Sussex "B" team finished the season in 6th position with Chichester's Russ French the top shot with an average of 98.1, followed by team mate Hamish Matheson and Southwick's Joe Williamson each with an average of 97.8. The "C" team, shooting in division 8, finished in 5th position with Chichester's Dan Hand top shot with an average of 97.5.

The Sussex juniors finished their seasonwith 8 wins out of a possible 10. Unfortunately their two defeats were at the hands of champions Cumberland and Northumberland "B" who finished their season with a 100% record, placing Sussex into the runners up position. East Grinstead M. Roussouw was the top young marksman with an average of 94.4. The Sussex veterans, those over 60 years of age, finished in 5th place, losing their final match of the season to division 1 league champions Devon. Chichester's Nick Pike finished the season as top shot with an average of 98.7, closely followed by East Grinstead's David White.

The Sussex women's team finished their season with a win against Lothian and Borders to leave them in 3rd place in division 1. The top two teams were drawn to shoot against each other in the final round with both teams level on aggregate but with Norfolk in an uncatchable position thanks to a Sussex victory against Surrey in the penultimate round and, despite Surrey's final round victory, they could only finish in 2nd place. Top Sussex shots were Eastbourne's Rosanne Furniss (99.2) and Chichester's Sara Carr (98.4).

In the National Intercounty Benchrest league, Sussex finished the season in 4th position with Essex winning division 3. Top shot for Sussex was Sara Marshall (Tubslake) with an aggregate score of 1998 - 86x ex. 2000 - 200x.In the final round Sussex "B" finished their season with a score of 600 - 14x against Aberdeenshire (597 - 13x) to place them 3rd in division 5 and demonstrates just how important it can be to minimse dropped points. Top shot for the "B" team was Hayley Kenward (Southwick) with an aggregate of 1994 53x. Sussex "C" finished their season in style scoring 598 in each of their last two matches to give them 10 wins out of 10 and champions of division 7, 8 points clear of nearest rivals Hampshire "C". Top shot for the team was M. Ransom (Chichester) with an aggregate score of 1991 - 48x, however this was a great team effort with M. Mepham (Uckfield) and J. Cobb (Uckfield) both contributing to a fine winter season for the team

1 . Contributed Chichester Rifle Club's young hot shot Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chichester's leading lady, Sara Carr Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Worthing's Russ French who shoots for Chichester RC Photo: Submitted