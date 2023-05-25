Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Sussex star Conway shines at World Triathlon Long Distance Championships in Ibiza

Stewart Conway, a member of the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club, traveled to Ibiza for the 2023 World Triathlon Long Distance Championships He placed 19th in the 50-54 age group.
By Roger SmithContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The long distance course involves a 3km sea swim, a 116km bike ride followed by a 30km run.

The swim involved a rough swim around an island followed by a hilly rolling and scenic bike ride, finishing with the run which involved involved scaling the steep steps of the Citadel.Stewart felt that the limited supply of cola and bananas may have slowed him as he finished about 15 minutes off his hoped for time, finishing in 19th place in 7hr 9min 51sec.However Stewart described the event as a real highlight as he thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many friendly professional athletes, and he loved racing in Great Britain colours on Coronation weekend.

Stewart Conway at World Triathlon Long Distance event in IbizaStewart Conway at World Triathlon Long Distance event in Ibiza
Stewart Conway at World Triathlon Long Distance event in Ibiza
Related topics:SussexGreat BritainCoronation