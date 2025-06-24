Sussex star Kartal knocked out of the Lexus Eastbourne Open by Ostapenko

Lucas Michael
By Lucas Michael
Published 24th Jun 2025, 19:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex tennis player Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, losing 6-3, 7-6 to Jeļena Ostapenko.

The Brit started slowly but improved as the game went on, pushing the number 20 in the second set but the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist just had enough to get over the line.

The Latvian made an ominous start to the match, winning the first five games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite this, Kartal made the crowd cheer after hitting an ace to get her first game on the board and followed it up with a break of serve.

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain plays a backhand against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the Women's Singles First Round Match on Day Two of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)placeholder image
Sonay Kartal of Great Britain plays a backhand against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the Women's Singles First Round Match on Day Two of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Ostapenko was in no mood of being on the receiving end of a comeback, winning the set on serve.

In the second set, Ostapenko was again the first to break, but Kartal kept pace and put it back on serve a few games later.

The number three seed had two chances to serve for the set, but Kartal stayed in it, pushing it to a tie-break.

The Brit unfortunately could not keep up with the former French Open winner in the tie-break, losing it 7-2.

Ostapenko will face Alexandra Eala in the round of 16.

Related topics:SussexWimbledonFrench Open

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice