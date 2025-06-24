Sussex star Kartal knocked out of the Lexus Eastbourne Open by Ostapenko

Sussex tennis player Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, losing 6-3, 7-6 to Jeļena Ostapenko.

The Brit started slowly but improved as the game went on, pushing the number 20 in the second set but the 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist just had enough to get over the line.

The Latvian made an ominous start to the match, winning the first five games.

Despite this, Kartal made the crowd cheer after hitting an ace to get her first game on the board and followed it up with a break of serve.

Ostapenko was in no mood of being on the receiving end of a comeback, winning the set on serve.

In the second set, Ostapenko was again the first to break, but Kartal kept pace and put it back on serve a few games later.

The number three seed had two chances to serve for the set, but Kartal stayed in it, pushing it to a tie-break.

The Brit unfortunately could not keep up with the former French Open winner in the tie-break, losing it 7-2.

Ostapenko will face Alexandra Eala in the round of 16.