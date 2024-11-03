Swifts fly into the semi finals

Southwater 2-1 TD Shipley - SCFL Division Two Challenge Cup.

With the two clubs only three miles apart this was a thriller of a derby in the quarter final of the cup.

“A derby is a derby. When you play a derby, it is for winning, not just to play football" - Patrice Evra.

Only a few weeks ago the Swifts took the bragging rights with a 3-2 victory over the Dragons in a league fixture. Yet again they take the spoils and fly into the next round of the Challenge Cup.

The Dragons Derby

The first half was an open game with both teams playing it on the ground and creating half chances. ACS came closest and the Swifts defence began to double up on him.

It was the home team who drew first blood. On 52 minutes the Swifts came forward causing the back four to withdraw deep. The skilful Thomas Ayling played in the experienced and former Loxwood player, Ben Lewis who controlled the ball and beat the Dragons keeper, Woodward, 1-0.

A few tough challenges were being made by both teams and the hard working Sam Berry picked up a yellow card for Southwater.

The Dragons got back into the game on the 69th minute, the consistent striker Adam Campbell-Stone scored his weekly goal and the away team deserved to be level with twenty minutes to play.

Both teams brought on new players to keep the pressure and energy levels high. The game had to be decided as there are no replays in this cup.

Sam Packham looked lively and it was the Swifts with their home advantage that were finishing the game stronger.

On the 82nd minute it was the prolific Dean Wright who won the match for Southwater. The former Horsham YMCA player put the ball into the back of the net to the applause of the 113 partisan fans in attendance, Symonds was the provider.

The Dragons did their best to take the game to penalties but today wasn’t their day.

Next up for the Dragons is a home match against Worthing Town and the Swifts are away to Brighton Electricity.