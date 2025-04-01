Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a time when many clubs and societies are struggling for membership, Tackleway Table Tennis Club is bucking the trend.

First established in 1932 as an offshoot to Tackleway Boys Club (now known as Junior Club, Tackleway), this long-standing Hastings sporting institution is currently enjoying an exceptional period of growth and success.

The club’s decision to move to a committee structure in the wake of the pandemic appears to be paying dividends both on and off the table.

Having entered a league-high 11 teams in the Hastings and District Table Tennis Association’s three divisions for the 2024-25 season, members are delighted to see top-team Tackleway Aruna leading the league’s first division with three games to play

If the A team can hold on to top spot until the end of the season, they will become the club’s first ever top-flight league champions.

Behind the scenes, those members have made a significant investment of time, energy and funds in the recruitment, coaching and development of players of all ages and abilities. The club currently hosts seven practice sessions each week at three separate local venues, many led by ETTA-qualified and DBS-checked coaches using the club’s own state-of-the-art Power Pong Omega robot.

Working closely with the local Simply Table Tennis initiative and the newly formed Hastings junior league, the club has placed particular emphasis on youth development. This work is already paying dividends for the H&DTTA by feeding the lowest division with a number of exciting and energetic young players.

In parallel with these efforts, Tackleway organised and hosted an ETTA safeguarding course last summer which four of its own committee members attended. Away from the table, the club’s committee has launched other initiatives to promote a spirit of camaraderie amongst its players and their families, including regular pool evenings, social events and awards nights.

Recruitment is aided by the production of flyers, a Facebook page, a Google presence and a dedicated website.

Administratively the committee has also recently launched a quarterly newsletter and set up a central database to aid communication amongst its growing membership. The club continues to welcome new players, regardless of ability or age.

Anyone interested in coming along to a coaching session or playing for one of the league teams should get in touch with Tackleway Table Tennis Club via Google, through their Facebook page, via www.tabletennis365.com/Tackleway or e-mail [email protected]