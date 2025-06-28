Taylor Fritz clinches fourth title in Eastbourne against Jenson Brooksby
Brooksby and Fritz both came through three-set battles in their semi-final matches to set up the first all-American final at Devonshire Park since 2022.
On Saturday, June 28, Taylor Fritz captured a fourth Eastbourne Open title, defeating fellow American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.
Brooksby made history as the first lucky loser to reach the Eastbourne final, having been knocked out in the second round of qualifying.
Fritz has dominated the ATP 250 grass-court event in recent years, lifting the trophy in 2019, 2022, 2024, and now again in 2025.
Now, only Novak Djokovic has claimed more grass-court titles than Fritz.
Speaking after the match, Fritz said: "I just love it here. Every year I come here and it's such a good week…
"This year it's been different... and I've had to fight through my matches. I feel like I've really upped my level.”
Looking back at his rise, Fritz made his ATP Tour debut in Nottingham, where he received a wild card and earned his first tour-level win against Pablo Carreno Busta.
After winning the Junior US Open in September 2015, Fritz turned professional and quickly made an impact.
He rose from outside the top 600 into the ATP’s top 250 by becoming just the ninth 17-year-old to win multiple Challenger titles in consecutive weeks.
Now aged 27, Fritz has added yet another title in the East Sussex town.
