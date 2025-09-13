TD Shipley knock Worthing Town out of Sussex Intermediate Cup

TD Shipley beat Worthing Town 4-0 in a a Sussex Intermediate Cup first-round clash between two SCFL Division 2 teams.

The morning’s rain left the pitch slick and perfect for fast football, and while Worthing matched the tempo early on, they couldn’t contain the in-form Dragons.

The opener came on 24 minutes when Taylor Edwards delivered a wicked, curling cross that eluded the defence and found veteran Dan Evans at the back post. The defender made no mistake, powering home to make it 1-0.

Just two minutes into the second half, Shipley doubled their lead. Ash Dugdale and Jerome Johnston combined with a quick exchange before slipping in striker Adam Campbell Stone, who calmly placed his finish into the bottom corner.

TD Shipley comes close v Worthing Town

With momentum on their side, the Dragons struck again in the 54th minute. Ollie Broad, alert at the far post, pounced to net his first of the season and put the hosts out of sight.

The result was sealed on 70 minutes when Kyle Johnson beat the Worthing keeper to a loose ball and smashed into the empty net for 4-0.

The unbeaten Dragons march on in style and now face an away tie at Crowhurst FC in East Sussex in the second round of the county cup.