Teenage Sussex rugby player gets Six Nations call

Felix, who has been playing for Harlequins U18s this season, took part in an England U17 development camp earlier this month.

Then last week he was invited to join an U18 training camp from Friday to Sunday, after which he was told he would be included in the squad for the forthcoming Six Nations tournament.

He said: “Some of them at the training camp already knew they would be in the squad, but I was on trial. Then on Sunday afternoon they told me I would be going to Italy.

Felix at Worth School | Submitted picture

“It was a very good feeling – something I have worked hard to achieve. It was a bit of a shock when I was first told I would be involved, because I am the year below. My family are very proud of me.”

The 2024 U18 Six Nations tournament will take place in Parma, Italy, with England facing games against Wales (30 March), Scotland (3 April) and Georgia (7 April).

Felix has been an influential figure in rugby at Worth during his time at the School and in the Autumn Term he helped the 1st XV achieve an excellent record of eight wins from 10 fixtures, including seven victories from eight in the Daily Mail Trophy.

