Teenager Twomey beats Asian Para Games champion to take gold in France

Brighton teenager Bly Twomey continued her meteoric rise since making her international debut in March this year by beating the Asian Para Games champion to take gold in the women’s class 7 singles at the ITTF SQY French Para Open at the Paris 2024 Velodrome in Saint Quentin en Yvelines.

Women’s class 7

Twomey lost to Smilla Sand in a five-set final at the Finland Para Open last month having beaten the Swedish World number six at the European Championships and the 13-year-old avenged that loss in her first group match here with a 3-0 win. A 3-1 win against 20-year-old Tiziana Oliv from Germany, silver medallist in the Al-Watani Para Championships last year, ensured that she went through to the semi-finals as group winner.

She edged a tight first set against Nora Korneliussen 13-11 and took the second 11-5 to lead their semi-final 2-0. The Italian Open champion from Norway took the third 11-7 but Twomey ran away with the fourth 11-2 for a 3-1 win.

Bly Twomey celebrates winning gold in the ITTF SQY French Para Open. Picture: ITTF

She started well in the final against Wang Rui and led 8-4 before the World number three from China came back to level but Twomey showed what a great competitor she is already by edging the first set 14-12 and went on to take the second 11-5 and the third 11-9 to secure her first gold medal on her fifth match point.

“I was so happy to beat Smilla because it was a really tough game for me,” said Twomey. “She played really well and I think I coped so much better this time – I changed my style and that was all I had to do. In Finland I was so nervous about the match as it was my first final but in this one (against Wang), I felt less nervous, and I just focused on every point at a time. It was so important for me to win that first set because I was more confident having won it. If I lose that first set, then I wouldn’t have been so confident, but I won it, so I was more confident after that and able to attack more.

“Winning gold means a lot because this is my first factor 40 tournament and I believe now that I can get to the Paralympics and win gold. I feel I’ve played a lot better in this tournament and I’m getting used to the different styles. I’m used to attacking players so if someone is defending against me I need to know how to play against that style. I just feel I’m learning all the time.”

With two wins against higher-ranked opponents here Twomey has improved her chances of qualification for the Paralympic Games in Paris next year.

