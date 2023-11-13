Teenager Twomey beats Asian Para Games champion to take gold in France
Women’s class 7
Twomey lost to Smilla Sand in a five-set final at the Finland Para Open last month having beaten the Swedish World number six at the European Championships and the 13-year-old avenged that loss in her first group match here with a 3-0 win. A 3-1 win against 20-year-old Tiziana Oliv from Germany, silver medallist in the Al-Watani Para Championships last year, ensured that she went through to the semi-finals as group winner.
She edged a tight first set against Nora Korneliussen 13-11 and took the second 11-5 to lead their semi-final 2-0. The Italian Open champion from Norway took the third 11-7 but Twomey ran away with the fourth 11-2 for a 3-1 win.
She started well in the final against Wang Rui and led 8-4 before the World number three from China came back to level but Twomey showed what a great competitor she is already by edging the first set 14-12 and went on to take the second 11-5 and the third 11-9 to secure her first gold medal on her fifth match point.
“I was so happy to beat Smilla because it was a really tough game for me,” said Twomey. “She played really well and I think I coped so much better this time – I changed my style and that was all I had to do. In Finland I was so nervous about the match as it was my first final but in this one (against Wang), I felt less nervous, and I just focused on every point at a time. It was so important for me to win that first set because I was more confident having won it. If I lose that first set, then I wouldn’t have been so confident, but I won it, so I was more confident after that and able to attack more.
“Winning gold means a lot because this is my first factor 40 tournament and I believe now that I can get to the Paralympics and win gold. I feel I’ve played a lot better in this tournament and I’m getting used to the different styles. I’m used to attacking players so if someone is defending against me I need to know how to play against that style. I just feel I’m learning all the time.”
With two wins against higher-ranked opponents here Twomey has improved her chances of qualification for the Paralympic Games in Paris next year.
“Competing in a Paralympics is all I’ve been dreaming of since I started playing sport,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to go to the Paralympics, and it would mean a lot to go to Paris because I’ve only been playing for two years, and I will only be 14.”