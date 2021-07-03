Tennis is for all - that's the motto at Eastbourne's Hampden Park

Youngsters enjoying the disability skills tennis festival on the Hampden Park community courts

Great fun was had at the Eastbourne Tennis Skills Festival at Hampden Park for young people who may have a barrier to participation.

It was led by Defiant Sports with support from the LTA in order to promote the LTA Youth tennis scheme, timed to coincide with the Viking International Eastbourne tournament.

Young people from Hazel Court FE, South Downs School and the Electively Home Educated community had opportunities to develop their tennis shots and enjoy some on-court fun, using the new LTA Youth resource pack. Hampden Park Tennis Club supported the day by giving free court access to the newly refurbished community courts and nearly 50 children got to experience tennis, have fun and receive a certificate and medal for joining in.

A follow up youth start course was also offered by Defiant Sports. It is open to local children who would like to get involved in playing tennis. If you would like more information get in touch by emailing [email protected]