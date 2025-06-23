Champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Eastbourne trophy after victory in the men's singles final against Gael Monfils at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club on July 1, 2017placeholder image
Champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Eastbourne trophy after victory in the men's singles final against Gael Monfils at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club on July 1, 2017

Tennis Rich List 2025: Here are the 18 wealthiest players in the world – including Eastbourne and Wimbledon champions

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 16:53 BST
With the grass court season in full swing, here’s who makes the tennis rich list in 2025

British tennis comes alive this time of year as some of the top players in the world compete for titles on the famous grass courts at Eastbourne and Queen’s before the Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz regained his crown as the King of Queen’s after beating Jiri Lehecka in the HSBC Championships final yesterday and today the main draw at Eastbourne gets underway as the combined WTA and ATP events starts at a bright and breezy Devonshire Park. The likes of Taylor Fritz and Emma Raducanu will be in action.

Over the years, Sir Andy Murray, Venus and Serena Williams have all competed at Eastbourne, while Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Caroline Wozniacki have triumphed on the south coast ahead of Wimbledon.

Here are the 18 wealthiest players in the world – including Eastbourne and Wimbledon champions...

Swiss star Roger Federer won eight Wimbledon titles - in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017. He is said to be the the richest tennis player in history, with an estimated fortune of $550 million. The grass court ace is now retired, he won 20 majors in total.

1. Roger Federer - $550 million

Swiss star Roger Federer won eight Wimbledon titles - in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017. He is said to be the the richest tennis player in history, with an estimated fortune of $550 million. The grass court ace is now retired, he won 20 majors in total. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

The greatest female player of all time, she won 23 major tournaments - including won seven Wimbledon singles titles. Her victories came in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. She also competed at Eastbourne in 2011 and 2022.

2. Serena Williams - $300 million

The greatest female player of all time, she won 23 major tournaments - including won seven Wimbledon singles titles. Her victories came in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. She also competed at Eastbourne in 2011 and 2022. Photo: Mike Hewitt

the Serbian has been ranked world number one for a record 428 weeks and has won a record 24 Grand Slams. Djoko has seven Wimbledon singles titles - 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also won Eastbourne in 2017.

3. Novak Djokovic - $240 million

the Serbian has been ranked world number one for a record 428 weeks and has won a record 24 Grand Slams. Djoko has seven Wimbledon singles titles - 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also won Eastbourne in 2017. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The Spaniard won 22 major titles - second only to Djokovic - including a record 14 French Open trophies. He has won two Wimbledon titles in two Wimbledon singles titles in 2008 and 2010.

4. Rafael Nadal - $220 million

The Spaniard won 22 major titles - second only to Djokovic - including a record 14 French Open trophies. He has won two Wimbledon titles in two Wimbledon singles titles in 2008 and 2010. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EastbourneWimbledonTennisQueenAndy Murray
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice