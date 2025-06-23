Tennis Rich List 2025: Here are the 18 wealthiest players in the world – including Eastbourne and Wimbledon champions

British tennis comes alive this time of year as some of the top players in the world compete for titles on the famous grass courts at Eastbourne and Queen’s before the Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz regained his crown as the King of Queen’s after beating Jiri Lehecka in the HSBC Championships final yesterday and today the main draw at Eastbourne gets underway as the combined WTA and ATP events starts at a bright and breezy Devonshire Park. The likes of Taylor Fritz and Emma Raducanu will be in action.

Over the years, Sir Andy Murray, Venus and Serena Williams have all competed at Eastbourne, while Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Caroline Wozniacki have triumphed on the south coast ahead of Wimbledon.

Here are the 18 wealthiest players in the world – including Eastbourne and Wimbledon champions...

1 . Roger Federer - $550 million Swiss star Roger Federer won eight Wimbledon titles - in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017. He is said to be the the richest tennis player in history, with an estimated fortune of $550 million. The grass court ace is now retired, he won 20 majors in total. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

2 . Serena Williams - $300 million The greatest female player of all time, she won 23 major tournaments - including won seven Wimbledon singles titles. Her victories came in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. She also competed at Eastbourne in 2011 and 2022. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Novak Djokovic - $240 million the Serbian has been ranked world number one for a record 428 weeks and has won a record 24 Grand Slams. Djoko has seven Wimbledon singles titles - 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also won Eastbourne in 2017. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst