As we reach the Eastbourne Table Tennis League season’s conclusion, the fight for the titles goes on.

This was to be the final week of the league season, however, there are still a number of outstanding matches to be played in the top two Divisions.

The Division 3 title has been decided. The winners are Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, M. Collin 3 and M. Whibley 2) despite lying below the leaders nearly all season they finally went top following their 9-1 win over Ministries C(Daunt 1, Card and Guy).

Division 1 leaders Ministries A (Norwood 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) only need two more points to clinch their first Eastbourne title. They won 10-0 against Eastbourne Boro B (Chapman, King and Ellis).

Lewis Mayhew of Bishopstone TTC

Second placed Boro A (Kellaway 3, Rainton 3 and Gorridge 2) were 9-1 winners against club mates Boro C (Goater 1, Fuller and A. Hyde).

St. Michaels A conceded their match against third placed Laughton who with games in hand of Boro A are now favourites to finish runners up.

Bishopstone A (Mayhew 3, Suggate 2 and Hulka 2) won 7-3 at Polegate A (Gorokhov 2, Jimoh and Hickey).

Division 2 winners Polegate B (J. Wright 3, A. Chumbley 2 and Macreadie 2) maintained their unbeaten record by winning 8-2 against club mates Polegate C (Perrin 2, Thompson and Nater).

Boro D (Winter 3, Busbridge 2 and Bignell 2) confirmed their runners up spot with an 8-2 win over Ministries B Deeprose 2, Knights and Buck).

Bishopstone B (Hulka 3, Littley 3 and Cheshire 3) won 10-0 against Polegate D (Hind, K. Edwards and L. Wright).

Another one club match saw Boro F (Gregory 2, Targett 2 and Burton 1) draw 5-5 with Boro E (Marchant 3, Goad 1 and Reddi).

Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Cheshire 2 and Holmes 1) finished in third place behind Division 3 runners up St. Michaels B. They won 7-3 against St. Michael C (Ridley 2, Faulkner 1 and Boddington). Hailsham (Widd 3, Goodson 3 and Kimble) won 7- 3 at Ministries C (Cassiano 1, Allchorn 1 and Tortora).