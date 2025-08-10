The highs and lows of bowls

Goring Manor demonstrated just how results can change from day to day.

Goring Manor endured a rainy day in Storrington to play a West Sussex League match. Losing on 2 of the 3 rinks and with an inferior aggregate points score, Goring lost the match by 2 points to 6. Goring's only winning rink was that of Doug Hunt, Gordon Walker, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood.

The next match was due to be against Arundel but was cancelled due to wet weather - 4 points each.

There followed a Brodie Tray match at Pavilion. Losing on all 4 rinks, Goring lost the match by 0 points to 10.

Dawn Polan on the mat, carefully monitored by Alan Turley.placeholder image
How fortunes can change. An equally difficult match on paper against Worthing in the Stracey Shield ended with Goring winning on all 4 rinks to record a 10 points to 0 victory.

Top rink went to Margaret Walker, Keith Goodson, Gordon Walker and skip Mick Mayes. Skips Chris Wood, Bill Porter and Wendy Davies also won.

