The Kings of East Sussex get crowned!
The Burwash Walking Footballers were officially crowned Over 60’s East Sussex Champions at the Sussex FA Presentation Day at Lancing last week but the real celebrations got underway with an immediate visit to the Lakedown Brewery Taproom in Burwash Common.
Presentations were made to the twelve-man squad by the Club sponsor Dave Kuhler of Archway Builders before the final Trophy presentation to Club captain, Peter Manning, by Roger Daltrey.
With the magnificent backdrop of a rolling Sussex hillside, trout lakes in the middle distance and a rendering of ‘We are the Champions’ accompanied by our very own Rock God - Tim -on guitar the Club could not have asked for a better evening.
The League Squad were:
Peter Manning Clive Branford Chris Jones
Peter Henley Laurence Worton John Lee
Kevin Clark David Kersse Andrew Wallace
Tim Fudge Doc Thody Nigel Gethins
Over 50 and think you could be the next Maradona? Burwash Walking Footballers want to hear from you….
Contact Steve Mintram on 01435 882444 for more information.
www.burwashwalkingfootballers.co.uk