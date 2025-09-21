It was a walk in the park for Southwater Royals as they demolished an out-of-sorts Capel FC Reserves 6-0 at The Ghyll.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gloomy weather perfectly reflected the visitors’ performance as they were given a ruthless lesson in finishing by a clinical Royals side.

Manager Kyle Thorne’s game plan worked to perfection, with the home side in control from the very first whistle. The breakthrough came after just 14 minutes, when the skilful Harry Garman latched onto a clever Dan Bransom pass to slot home the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royals doubled their lead on 27 minutes through the energetic Charlie Brown, who would go on to grab a second later in the game. Before half-time, Ben Ferguson produced a brilliant finish in the 39th minute.

The Royals on the attack

The second half brought more of the same. Garman grabbed his brace in the 54th minute after excellent work from Linehan-Gray, before Brown struck again on 78 minutes to complete his brace. To cap off Capel’s miserable day, an own goal somewhere in the chaos made it six.

Southwater were dominant from start to finish, sending a clear message to the rest of the division.

Next fixtures: Southwater Royals away to Wisborough Green; Capel FC Reserves home to Horsham Crusaders Reserves.