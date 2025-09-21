The Royals hit six - Southwater too strong for Capel

By Kev Gargini
Contributor
Published 21st Sep 2025, 18:04 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 11:14 BST
It was a walk in the park for Southwater Royals as they demolished an out-of-sorts Capel FC Reserves 6-0 at The Ghyll.

The gloomy weather perfectly reflected the visitors’ performance as they were given a ruthless lesson in finishing by a clinical Royals side.

Manager Kyle Thorne’s game plan worked to perfection, with the home side in control from the very first whistle. The breakthrough came after just 14 minutes, when the skilful Harry Garman latched onto a clever Dan Bransom pass to slot home the opener.

The Royals doubled their lead on 27 minutes through the energetic Charlie Brown, who would go on to grab a second later in the game. Before half-time, Ben Ferguson produced a brilliant finish in the 39th minute.

The Royals on the attack

The second half brought more of the same. Garman grabbed his brace in the 54th minute after excellent work from Linehan-Gray, before Brown struck again on 78 minutes to complete his brace. To cap off Capel’s miserable day, an own goal somewhere in the chaos made it six.

Southwater were dominant from start to finish, sending a clear message to the rest of the division.

Next fixtures: Southwater Royals away to Wisborough Green; Capel FC Reserves home to Horsham Crusaders Reserves.

