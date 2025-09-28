The sun shines on a busy week at Horsham Golf

It was a busy week at Horsham Golf, so players were relieved to see that the sun was shining, and the greens and fairways had benefited from the previous spell of wet weather.

The Ladies vied again for centre stage, holding their charity day. The club’s charity this year is Home-Start, which provides emotional support and practical help to families with children under five in the districts of Horsham and Mid-Sussex and the borough of Crawley. A representative from the charity gave a short presentation, before the ladies set out to play a two-out-of-three scores competition. Winning with 57 points, were Jean Beer, Roz Isted and Ann Newport. £315.00 was raised on the day.

A number of ongoing competitions finished this week. The final event of the Super Saturday series saw Stephen Malvey claim the winning prize with 47 Stableford points, ahead of six other players on 45. John Lawrence won the Saturday Club Order of Merit with 74 points. The Seniors’ knockouts concluded in victories for Shane Condell in the singles, defeating Roger Southgate on the third extra hole, and for James Barclay and Chris Macauley in the doubles, when they got ahead of Phil Hedges and Kevin Lee for the first time in the match on the 18th.

The Seniors posted two friendly match victories in week. Monday saw them prevail 3.5 to 2.5 over Hurtmore: Richard Lodge and Chris Macauley - lost 4&3, Nairon Khan and Derek Shadbolt - lost 1 down, Steve Fisher and Kevin Lee - won 1 up, Graham King and Will Pitt – halved, Peter Bayles and Bob Smith - won 2&1 and Andy Bacon and Tommy Ward - won 4&3. Horsham’s sister club Horne Park were the visitors on Friday when hosts won 4 matches to 2: Andy Bacon and Graham King - won 2&1, Bob Andrews and Kevin Lee - lost 1 down, Nairon Khan and Martin Tigg - lost 3&2, Howard Mannion and Matt Price - won 6&5, Richard Lodge and Bob Smith - won 5&3 and Keith Martin and Richard Burke - won 2&1.

The Seniors also managed to fit in two Yellow Ball events. Barry Gravett, Len Coutts, Peter Worthington and Bob Andrews won on Wednesday with 73 points. Dave Ormerod, Sarah Moloney, Keith Gaston Parry and Peter Allen won on Tuesday with 75 points.