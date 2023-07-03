There's esrly runs - and there's Eastbourne's 5.30am effort

Eastbourne club Run Wednesdays have been continuing their efforts to extend their training opportunities with their third 5:30 5k run.

The 5km run along Eastbourne seafront took place on Friday 30th June at 5.30am. This was a version of the 5:30 Run which originates from Italy.

The 5:30 run is normally held in Brighton each year and has been the only UK based version of this event, with eight other events held in Italy.

Run Wednesdays coach, Danny Garbett, gained permission from the organisation to be able to hold this run, making Eastbourne only the second destination abroad to host it.

The 5:30am Run Wednesdays runners

Over 50 runners set off to complete the route, promoting their new club colours.

The early start ensured there were very few other people about! Finishers were met with sunshine, a medal and a healthy breakfast to start the day.

Al Marshall, Run Wednesdays club member, said, “Over fifty club members showed up for this run, followed by medals, laughs and refreshments.

"This club has been life changing for me and so many other people as we are a club for all shapes and sizes. We are truly a club of enthusiasm and ability.”

Run Wednesdays coach Danny Garbett with finisher Leigh Baker

If you are interested in starting running as part of your daily exercise regime and would like to some friendly support and advice, check out the Run Wednesdays Face book and Instagram pages.