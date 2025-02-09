Thoughts of a lifelong fan: A lot of things happening to cause concern at Crawley Town

Lifelong fan Steve Leake on the latest goings on at the Broadfield Stadium.

Before the trip to Bolton and the hilariously named Tough Sheet stadium, after a nearby toilet roll manufacturer, there were several things that arose, either on social media or in the press that, for the less discerning of our fans would no doubt have caused concern.

The recent fans forum held just two days after the Mansfield victory gave fans their chance to air their views and question Chairman Preston Johnson and Vice-Chairman Ben Levin on all aspects of the club. Most fans conducted themselves well, no matter what their opinions were, showing respect for those with different standpoints.

Unfortunately, not all knew how to conduct themselves properly and after the evening had finished there were reports of alleged anti-semitic behaviour from at least one person.

Writing this, whether you read it in the Crawley Observer, online at SussexWorld.co.uk or in a rival publication, the day after attending a play about Corrie Ten Boom, a Christian lady from Holland who helped save numerous Jewish people in the last war, makes me wonder why this kind of bigotry is still in the air today.

Look Corrie up online or read her life story The Hiding Place by herself and Elizabeth and John Sherill.

Also, in the last week I read an article in The Guardian about a former employee accusing the club of breaking the Modern Slavery Act. The club said it refutes all allegations in article.

The last bit of news that concerned me in the week before the Bolton Wanderers game was the news of a last day of the window signing by Crawley Town. The player concerned is midfielder Liam Fraser, a Canadian midfielder who has played for his country 19 times.

The fact that he hasn’t, apparently, played for six months does make me wonder why we have signed him on a six-month contract as that would seemingly say that he is fit to play now and help in the fight against relegation. However, that concern doesn’t make me tweet or X about it and as far as I am concerned, he should be made welcome around the club whether he proves to be a short-term signing or one for the future after he has achieved full fitness.

Never write off anyone wearing the shirt, at least not until they deserve to be. Players out in the window include Rafiq Khaleel, Dagenham and Redbridge bound to play under ex Red Devil Lewis Young and Jack Roles who is going out on loan till the end of the season at Robbie Elliot’s old club, Gateshead.

Good luck to them both and thanks for being a Devil. And so, to the game against Bolton Wanderers, in front of the largest league attendance we as a club have experienced.

Just over 20,000 fans, including 258 Red Devils, watched an incredible match where at one point we were 3-1 up, whilst having less possession than Bolton, but succumbed late on when Charlie Barker, unfortunately, sliced the ball into the net past Matt Cox in our goal and we eventually lost 4-3.

I would have loved to have stayed to show my appreciation of the effort put in by the lads but our train, which ironically turned up late, beckoned and an inexplicable 12 minutes of added on time in the second half alone made that impossible. We sunk a couple of places in the table but if we play like we did at Horwich against the teams around us in the league, then I think we will be alright.