I finished last week’s article with this paragraph “Eight o’clock Sunday morning, or is it nine, article finished before church and an afternoon trip to see my granddaughter, Beth, play in the Women’s FA Cup for Sutton United away to Brentford. I love my life.” but this Sunday morning I am not feeling so positive.

Beth did her part, in captaining Sutton to a penalties triumph over the Bees by four to three, scoring the first herself and then encouraging her teammates not to give up after going three one down. Surely, with her in the Crawley Town coaching staff whilst on placement from university, this would be a good omen for the trip to Boreham Wood.

Scott Lindsey, in his preview, said that for once he had the luxury of picking the same side if he wanted to, and that is what he did. Last week I wrote that the starting line-up was strangely bereft of forward power and we ended up winning 4-0 so I can see why he opted for the same team, although in hindsight I now wish he had not.

On the way to the ground, I read how Kaby Tshimanga had scored 38 goals for Boreham Wood over two seasons in the National League, and I wondered if he would be given a starting place alongside Harry McKirdy, backed up by Louis Flower, Dion Pereira and Harry Forster in an attempt to make the second round.

I found out that McKirdy was injured and that explains his non-selection, but to not bring on Kaby against his old club, especially after the sending off of Ryan Loft, seems a little strange to me.

Forster, Dixon, Flower and Pereira all made second half appearances but despite their best efforts could not affect the result. Three nil to a side in the National league play off positions, just five places below our position, for me is not a shock result but it is a disappointing one and will mean a vacant Saturday in early December when we could have been playing in the second round of the FA Cup.

Whether the first goal was offside or the foul for the penalty which brought them their second appeared to be just outside the box is a matter for conjecture, but it should not take away from the fact that we deserved to lose.

However, no matter how badly we played or may play in the future I will never join in with the negative chants and songs that some behind the goal were singing yesterday. I agreed with them that we did not play well, but to “ole” the oppositions possession of the ball is unforgiveable in my eyes, or should it be to my ears. Support according to my dictionary means to bear the weight of; strengthen; supply with necessaries; help and encourage, something we all need to bear in mind perhaps.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, we can resurrect that old football adage, “Time to concentrate on the League”. Fleetwood up next Saturday in League One at home followed by the Gills away on November 15 with our last Vertu group match sandwiched in between on the 11th at home. I

believe we need to win all three of these games for lots of different reasons, the most important one being to stop the rot and regain our confidence before the run up to the heavy Christmas schedule.

Let’s hope we can achieve that together, by supporting not undermining and by encouraging rather than by humiliating.

NOLI CEDERE, TOWN, TEAM, TOGETHER