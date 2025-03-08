Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Hopefully Crawley Town can complete a double and we will be ready for The Great Escape

The thoughts of life-long Crawley Town fan Steve Leake.

Well, after having taken the lead early on when Will Swan fed Charlie Barker and he in turn passed the ball into an empty space for Doyle to score, it all went downhill from then on for Crawley Town at Lincoln.

James Collins scored, showing why he is still a class forward at League 1 level, in the 13th minute and then unfortunately our heads seemed to drop and by half time it was all over. Having said that, if we had scored a second goal early after the break then perhaps, we might have found renewed spirit and made a contest out of the game.

Looking behind the scenes as to team selection it is important to note that we were without Liam Fraser, Bradley Ibrahim and Panutche Camara with new injuries, Toby Mullarkey, Jeremy Kelly and Josh Flint with injuries we already knew about, and Harry Forster was on the bench. Surely, if he had been 100% fit, he would have been included in the starting eleven, wouldn’t he?

Panutche Camara got the equaliser against Reading | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

In addition to all that, Dion Conroy was substituted in the 64th minute with what looked like a groin injury. Away from injuries, we also had Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tola Showunmi starting the first of their three game suspensions due to a red card issued against Cambridge during the game and one issued after the game.

When you’re down, everything seems to go against you and that must be overcome on Saturday. The only slightly good news on Tuesday was that no other club in the bottom eight managed to win. Being one of the early kick off games on an unusually warm March day, it was good to see Mullarkey back in the side from the start, alongside Fraser, and Camara and Ibrahim on the bench.

Forster however was not included in the squad but at least it looks like we are beginning to get back some players who could affect our results. Reading were well supported by a sellout away end and took the lead on 29 minutes when Harvey Knibbs fed Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and he stroked the ball in from close range and in a position which suspiciously looked offside.

Crawley though were competing well, and it was hard to tell who the side fighting for their League 1 status were, as opposed to who were chasing a playoff position. Camara salvaged a point for the Red Devils in the last minute, scoring with a deft touch from close range after being fed by Doyle, but as per usual home fans were left in dismay when the referee, Charles Brakespeare, blew up for the end of four minutes added on time just as Will Swann smashed the ball into the net for what would have been a fantastic victory.

Rob Elliot was booked for dissent because of his protestations by the official, but really, he had every right to question the decision as Camara’s goal came just after the additional time had been shown meaning there should have been at least five minutes added on instead of the four that was displayed.

In the games involving other teams in the relegation maelstrom, Cambridge United, Burton and Shrewsbury all lost but the chasm between the bottom four, including my beloved Crawley Town, and the safety of 20th, appears not to be getting any smaller.

Hopefully, completing our first double of the season against Charlton will have kick started an unstoppable run of form, that will have us revving our motorbikes Steve McQueen style, by the time you read this in print.