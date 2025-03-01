Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Now is not the time for division between the fans, the club and the team

Life-long Crawley Town Steve Leake gives his thoughts on that latest matches for the Reds.

Last week, my son, David, moved out of Crawley to live in Hove. At some point in helping him move I must have tweaked my back, and it was so bad Tuesday evening that I took myself to the UTC at Crawley Hospital.

Just two hours after arriving, I had been triaged, seen by a doctor and sent on my way complete with the sort of pill you don’t swallow and a prescription for heavy duty painkillers to pick up from my local pharmacy. Arriving back home I tried to watch some football, Stoke City v Middlesbrough, when I saw Northampton v Barnsley was also available to watch.

The Cobblers, happily for us at Crawley, lost 2-1, not having quite enough to come back from 2-0 down despite the Tykes having a player sent off with three minutes of normal time and nine of added on time left.

James Collins during his Crawley Town days. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

The “happily for us” comment is because the result just about keeps them in our sights. Northampton in 17th with 36 points from 33 games, and Crawley in 22nd with 29 from 32. Winning the game in hand and beating the Cobblers in our last home game of the season could take the fight for survival right to the last day against Shrewsbury, that is if we haven’t secured our status before then.

To do this we must, of course, also win more games before then but with four of our home games being against teams in 18th, 19th, 20th and 24th there should be no reason why we can’t do it. And then came the Cambridge United game which was, it has to be said, played between two poor teams, officiated by an unbiased but poor referee and lost us the chance to take advantage of one of those games at home against a team below us.

We lost, which I can accept, but to lose because we didn’t get enough shots on target, one out of 17 attempts and that coming in the last ten minutes. We bossed possession but didn’t take advantage of that fact and as a result we are now in the depths of a real fight to maintain our League 1 status because of two sloppy goals given away and a lack of attacking endeavour. Barnsley beat our opponents, Lincoln City whilst Bristol Rovers lost at home to Rotherham United. Burton Albion drew with Mansfield Town, as did Exeter City and Northampton Town.

The Posh beating Shrewsbury being the result that, thankfully, keeps Crawley off bottom place. With Crawley not fancied to get positive results against Lincoln City away, Reading FC at home and Huddersfield away in our next three games, it will need us to produce some incredible form in the remaining ten games, six of which are at home, if we are to stay up.

Now is not the time for division between the fans, the club and the team, as a concerted effort is needed from all in the remaining 13 games of the season. Who knows? By the time you read this in print on Wednesday we may have secured an unlikely victory at Sincil Bank against the Imps, James Collins and all.

A draw or win at Lincoln would set us up with renewed appetite for next Saturday's game against the Royals of Reading and the only thing that I would suggest to Robbie Elliot is that people would rather us have two forwards on the pitch at home and go down, if we must, fighting to score goals rather than bossing possession and only getting one shot on target, as we did against Cambridge United.