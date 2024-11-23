Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Rotherham United second best in glorious victory for Reds

Lifelong Crawley Town fan Steve Leake gives his thoughts on the latest goings on at the Broadfield Stadium

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having listened to the preview of the Crawley Town v Rotherham United preview on the Crawley website I decided to investigate the game between Gateshead and Stevenage which Robbie referred to.

Robbie had joined the ‘Heed in August 2022 as Technical Director alongside Mike Williamson who a year later would join MK Dons as their coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incestuous nature of football is clear for all to see in this game, with the manager who achieved our place in the EFL back in 2011, Steve Evans, managing that other New Town club, Stevenage and ex Red Devil, Jordan Roberts, scoring for the ‘Boro and getting sent off, whilst a “yet to be” Red Devil, Adam Campbell, provided an assist for Conteh to bring Gateshead level after being two down at half time, only for Luke Norris (Lewis Young’s brother-in-law) to score the winner in the 73rd minute.

Reds substitute Gavan Holohan battles against Rotherham United | Picture: Jim Brailsford

The game was played in front of 1,039 spectators, including 139 from Hertfordshire. Not saying anything!!!! Robbie was on the bench, which would have given him a great chance to see Steve and Paul in action.

Having also listened to the Rotherham version of the game preview I anticipate that if we get the performance we want, our support will show our friends from Yorkshire what “Town, Team, Together” is all about, no matter whether we win lose or draw. And, if you were there on Saturday November 23rd, you will know that is how it turned out.

Rotherham were made, in my opinion, to look second best against a Crawley Town squad lacking Conroy, Flint, Williams, Forster, Hepburn-Murphy, Quitirna, Fish, Bragg and Papadopolous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first eight being either injured or sick, whilst Antony is on loan. Both Toby Mullarkey and Will Swan combined well for the only goal of the game, Toby putting an irresistible cross field pass into a space which only Will saw, sending the home crowd into raptures after just twenty minutes as he slid the ball into the net. Town used all their on-field substitutes in the second half, leaving just two goalkeepers, in Sheikh and Beach, to watch a glorious victory unfold.

The weather did play a part in the game, but the strong wind was to the advantage of the visitors in the second half when they were chasing the game.

Crawley, to a man, withheld the Rotherham onslaught and against the wind created numerous chances themselves and when the final whistle went, after six minutes of added time, the Red Devil faithful showed the away support what it means to back your team. Town, Team, Together.

For the second time in three games the Millers were booed off the pitch at half time and judging from big Steve’s preview of the game that will not go down well with Rotherham’s management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clue is in the word “support”. The win takes us out of the bottom four and with three teams just one point ahead of us to aim at. However, our climb up the table must be put aside for one week as next Saturday sees cup action return to the Broadfield as we seek to beat Lincoln City and earn not just the prize money for winning but also the chance of a trip to a Premier League club and to make history once again.