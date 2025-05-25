Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Sorry James, I wanted Walsall to win the League Two play-off

A lot can happen in between weekly issues of the Crawley Observer and the last week hasn’t been an exception.

Whilst there doesn’t appear to be much coming out of the Broadfield Stadium at the moment, some of the matches that will define the make-up of League 2 for the 2025/2026 season have been taking place and whilst the composition of the division will not be finalised until June1st, the day of the National League Play off final, we know the result of the League Two play-off final..

AFC Wimbledon will be playing in League One next season after Miles Hippolyte's first half added-time goal secured a 1-0 win against Matt Sadler’s Walsall. It was a shame because - and sorry James Tilley (former Red) - I had hoped Matt’s team could do it as this would have renewed the rivalry between our clubs, whilst also providing a closer away trip.

In the National League, York City, who had been waiting patiently for their home ground semi-final, crashed out by three goals to nil against Oldham Athletic, whilst the vegans from the West Country lost to Southend United at home on penalties. This means that the possibility of getting another southern club into League Two is still on, although that will be the last piece in the puzzle on June 1st.

Former James Tilley celebrates at full-time following AFC Wimbledon's victory and subsequent promotion in the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final against Walsall at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

I watched Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United in the Europa League Final whilst Southend were beating FGR, courtesy of Preston Johnson, in the Executive Suite. I tried to remain neutral between my Spurs loving daughter and son in law and my Manchester United loving sons, but the game itself, doing nothing for the environment by being played in Bilbao also failed to excite and was not the best advert for English football, but then it was between two of this season’s most unsuccessful teams. It was decided by a goal that looked like a Luke Shaw own goal but was credited to Spurs’ Brendan Johnson.

In the end I didn’t have to sit between my sons and my daughter, as neither of the boys made it to the stadium. The scores coming through from the National League Play off semifinal were of more interest to me. Southend took the lead and relinquished it before going behind after four minutes of extra time. Then, with just four minutes left the Shrimpers equalised through a Jack Bridge goal which took the tie to penalties, duly won by Southend by four goals to two, setting up the final with Oldham Athletic.

Oldham Athletic, in my opinion, must be favourites having scored seven goals in their play-off games with Rochdale and York City.

However, I am backing the Shrimpers as they snuck into the last play-off place and appear to have the momentum with them bringing into question the National League play-off system, which had runners up York and third placed FGR sitting on their back sides while the other sides kept on playing.

I am away next week in Wales, so the next time I share my thoughts with you will hopefully be on the 11th of June, when hopefully there will be some CTFC news to share.