The King has abdicated, for more money I assume, and all I can say is “Long Live the King” albeit we haven’t got a new one yet.

Whoever he may be, I hope that he is an ex-forward who can teach our lads when to shoot. You will notice that I didn’t say how to, as I believe they know how to, but it seems, at the moment that they all want to give the kudos to a teammate, rather than take the glory for themselves. If you don’t buy a ticket (have a shot), you can’t win the prize (score a goal).

Before I talk about my inept forecasting of results, it’s only right to look at the Lindsey period of service at Crawley Town. Scott took over at Crawley Town on January 11th, 2023, with Crawley lying in 20th place in League 2 just above the relegation places. Up until then, under Betty, Young and Etherington (in turn not together) we had only won 22 points out of a possible 72 (30%).

He didn’t take charge of a game until the 28th of January, and it was a win in his first game that started the ubiquitous fist pumping towards the fans. We then went 8 games without a win slipping to 23rd in the League, but two runs of games without losing of five and four respectively, eventually secured our place in the EFL.

Scott Lindsey left Crawley Town to join MK Dons | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

His record, with players he hadn’t signed, saw Crawley collect 24 points out of a possible 66, which represented a rise of 6% in terms of points won. The gate in his first game was 2600 and over 4000 in the last home game against Walsall. The memories of our fight for survival, especially the win away at Hartlepool, will forever stay with me as long as I am able to watch the Red Devils.

Thanks to Scott, aided and assisted by our owners, last season saw our attendances rise because of the style of play that he brought to the club and because of the players that he was able to sign within the analytical model that the club employed. There were people (Crawley fans) at the time that imitated Alan Hansen, with comments like “We’ll never win anything with these players” but we all know how last season turned out and I believe the sale of Humble pies increased as a result. For the record, the points won figure increased to just under 50% and the numbers of people who now identify as Crawley Town supporters has significantly increased.

This season, after just seven games in which we have won two, drawn won and lost four, the points figure has dropped to 33%, which is still higher than at the beginning of 2022/2023. Scott’s legacy then must be, in my opinion, the style of football employed and the realisation for people in Crawley that it’s good to support your hometown club, through then thin (2022/2023) and the thick (2023/2024) but, as with everything in football, there are lessons to be learnt.

Lesson 1: It is right and proper for people to be upset when popular figures, be they players or managers, leave the club they support.

Steve Leake

Lesson 2: It is also right to put your support behind the incoming players and management team, for without that support they will have an even bigger fight on their hands.

Lesson 3: Don’t set silly forecasts but enjoy every game in its own right. (NB Steve Leake)

Lesson 4: Every new manager or player will touch the badge and fist pump when things are going well, but it does not mean the same as when a supporter does it.

As far as the game against Bolton is concerned, we lost by two goals to nil, not because we were poor or because the referee was appalling (even though he was) but because of the fact that we failed to cut out the ball for their first and then because we gave the ball away on half way for the second. They attacked with pace and shot on target, whereas we bossed possession but failed to take advantage of it where it matters most.

Am I downhearted? A little bit, but whoever takes over the manager's position, shortly I hope, has a decent group of players to work with and more time to put things right than Scott had.

Onwards and upwards and just to cheer everyone up, we are currently in 20th place, above the relegation spots, and face fifth placed Mansfield on Tuesday (last night) and sixth placed Wycombe on Saturday.