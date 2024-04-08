Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ibrahim Jalloh had an early effort blocked by Cameron Black, but the visitors looked the more likely scorers for a while with Ayman El-Mogharbel hitting the bar and Chris Harris forcing Leo Anderson into two brilliant saves.

Noel Leighton, celebrating his hunderdth game for Bridges, forced Bobby Mason into a good save at his near post, but one of the most bizarre moments of the first half came when Brannon O’Neill had to leave the action when told that his wife had gone into labour.

Leighton shot just over as the first half came to its end, and most viewers felt that the sides deserved to be level at the break. But it all changed after the break with what can only be described as a superb all-round team performance by Bridges.

Three Bridges in recent action against Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris Neal

They had a good start to the second half when a penalty was awarded to them four minutes in for a clumsy foul on Ibrahim Jalloh, who dispatched the spot kick himself.

Bridges began to dominate as the visitors were reduced to hopeful long balls which were dealt with by an excellent back four. And after seventy minutes Callum Donaghey not only nullified another hopeful Brickies attack but also played the perfect through ball for Noel Leighton to double Bridges’ advantage.

Kevin Rivera, who was always a threat, was just wide with another good effort, but the side were always aware of their potential vulnerability as they had only managed three clean sheets all season before this!

But after 87 minutes Adam Adam struck a delicious volley beyond Mason to complete a great home display and leave Bridges still in the all important fifth spot with both Lancing and Herne Bay also winning.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, C.Donaghey, T.Difika, B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh, B.O’Neill (R.Euba, 32), N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam (A.Adam, 66). Unused Subs. - E.Hanslow, S.Agun, J.Bendall.

Bridges Man of the Match - Callum Donaghey.