Three Bridges enjoy welcome victory over Sheppey United thanks to Leighton double

Both sides competed well without creating any decent chances after that before Bridges took a 30th minute lead.
Michael Wilson and Curtis Gayler did well on the right before the latter slipped the perfect through ball to NOEL LEIGHTON, who held off a challenge before turning inside and driving the ball beyond the reach of Aiden Prall.
Prall showed his prowess ten minutes later with a brilliant tip over to frustrate Kieron Pamment, who had struck a beauty from thirty yards. But the half ended with Sam Gale coming close with a free kick from the left.
Pamment showed his excellence seven minutes into the second half when he breezed down the left and delivered the perfect low cross for LEIGHTON to smash home his and Bridges’ second. But Sheppey weren’t ready to submit easily and three minutes later a Bradley Schafer corner was met by WARREN HUGHES MFULA. And the visitors almost added a similar goal, and only a combination of Leo Anderson’s punched clearance and the vigilance of the referee, who spotted a Sheppey infringement, saved Bridges.
It was Assistant Referee Oliver Westgate who then aided the home side when he spotted a handling offence in the Sheppey goal area, and BRANNON O’NEILL dispatched the 78th minute penalty.
The icing on the cake came three minutes into the five added when Gayler laid off the ball to WILSON, who celebrated a rare goal for him with a clinical finish.
Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.
Bridges: L.Anderson, B.Irving, G.Ashley (J.Stone, 79), M.Wilson, T.Bromage, J.Tennent, C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, B.Villavicencio.Unused Subs. - M.Bromage, R.Jeffrey, C.Lawson, H.Woollard.Booked - Tennent (44).
Sheppey: A.Prall, S.Gale, O.Majoyegbe, D.Leonard, C.Wilkins, W.Hughes Mfula, J.Embery (E.Allsopp, 64), M.Diallo, B.Schafer, F.Del Morgan, J.Wisson (L.Frost, 87).Unused Subs. - J.Richardson, B.Catherick, J.Midson.Booked - Leonard (47), Hughes Mfula (61), Majoyegbe, 75), Gale (80).