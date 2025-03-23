Three Bridges hit six past Beckenham to give them hope of snatching play-off place

Three Bridges continued their fine recent run with a six-goal win against fellow play-off chasers Beckenham on Non League Day.

A handsome win for Bridges against a side one place above them with the same slim hope of snatching the last available play off place of fifth.

The outstanding Kevin Rivera forced the first good save from Mitchell Beeney, but it was Beckenham who stole the lead after 15 minutes when Louie Theophanous found himself free in the box to tuck the ball past Will Tillman.

Three goals in a ten-minute spell soon altered the shape of things to come though, starting with RIVERA out jumping everyone to send a header onto the far post and in after 23 minutes.

Rivera then turned goalmaker with a nice pass into Noel Fisher, whose drive went through Beeney’s legs. And it was Rivera again who provided a low cross that was turned home by Noel Leighton.

Beckenham’s hopes of turning the tables again - they’d come from two down to draw in the corresponding home game last month - took a quick dive, as within two minutes of the second half starting, a brilliant cross by new signing Greg Luer was headed home at the far post by Leighton.

But the visitors quickly responded as a cross from the left was met by a crisp finish by Elliot Romain, who started the season at Bridges and was with Steyning until this month.

More good work by Rivera ended with Fisher forcing a good save, but after 58 minutes a clumsy challenge on Fisher ended with the referee pointing to the penalty spot and Ben Holden never looked like he would miss.

An ambitious long-range effort by Mudiaga Wanogho needed a good late low save by Tillman, who also denied Theophanous, but the points were Bridges when a superb through ball by Josh Hallard after 72 minutes was turned home from an angle by RIVERA.

After three successive home games, Bridges now have two away matches, starting this Saturday with a visit to Deal Town and then travelling to Erith Town on Tuesday, April 1.

Bridges Man of the Match - Kevin Rivera.

Bridges: W.Tillman, D.Ferreira, J.Hallard, H.Neathey, B.Holden, H.Velvick, G.Luer (T.Freeman, 82), H.Woollard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Fisher (S.Matthews, 86). Unused Subs. - C.Bradly, G.Falzon. Booked - Leighton (41), Rivera (84).

Beckenham : M.Beeney, F.Nyhus (A.Vendrells, 63), J.Tyrie, J.Holland (H.Douglas, h-t), M.Wanogho, R. Carter, R.Rye (A.Agoro, 79), S.Wood, L.Theophanous, E.Romain, S.Townsend. Unused Subs. - C.Dudley, A.Bloomfield. Booked - Tyrie (21), Holland (41), Agoro (89).