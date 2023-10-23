Three Bridges are EIGHT points clear at the top of the Isthmian League south east division after beating Littlehampton – but Broadbirdge Heath slipped to a home defeat in their latest outing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bridges moved eight points clear at the top of the table, but they know that there are teams with games in hand trying to keep their Cup aspirations alive whilst amassing League points whenever an opportunity arises.

All Bridges can do of course is keep amassing points and 23 from nine games is a healthy return. Having said that, not a lot happened in a cagey first half, where the visitors had an early caution, lost a player with a recurring ankle injury and had a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahim Jalloh was making a nuisance of himself down the left flank for Bridges, but he was cautioned two minutes before half time for a late challenge. This just spurred him on as a minute later he received a pass from Kevin Rivera and strode purposefully before hitting a cracking shot past James Binfield.

Broadbridge Heath take on Ramsgate | Picture: Steve Flynn

Jalloh and Noel Leighton both came close in the early stages of the second half, but ten minutes into the second period a ball in from the left evaded two defenders and left George Gaskin, who had also been booked moments before scoring, with the perfect opportunity to equalise.

Littlehampton’s joy lasted just two minutes as a Brannon O’Neill free kick from the left was headed home at the far post by Jalloh.

Two of Town’s substitutes, Ollie Starkey and Brad Dolaghan, forced Jasper Sheik to two good saves in as many minutes, but after 83 minutes Leighton had a good effort half saved and Jalloh slid in to force the ball over the line for his hat trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethon Archer came close twice in the closing moments to adding to the score, but a now deflated Littlehampton had been generally well marshalled by a stubborn home defence in which Billy Irving excelled.Bridges Man of the Match - Ibrahim Jalloh.

Bridges are away to Lancing this coming Saturday.

Bridges : J.Sheik, D.Ferreira, R.Euba (G.Ashley, 83), B.Irving, B.O’Neill, B.Villavicencio, E.Archer, H.Woollard (C.Donaghey, 61), N.Leighton (C.Lawson, 87), K.Rivera, I.Jalloh. Unused Subs. - E.Hanslow, C.Collcutt. Booked - Jalloh (43), O’Neill (65).

Broadbridge Heath 0-2 Ramsgate

Following heavy overnight rain the pitch at the BodyMould Community Stadium past two pitch inspections before the game was given the go-ahead and the Gods were kind to the groundsman too, as the predicted heavy rain never materialised and by kick-off the sun was beating down on the well manicured but wet surface.

Heath created the first chance of the match on 7mins when Sam Lemon struck a low right foot shot from the edge of the penalty area that the Rams keeper Tom Hadler did well to save low to his left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halder then launched the ball forward bouncing once before entering the Heath penalty area where Tad Bromage headed it back towards his keeper Roshan Greensall; Alfie Paxman anticipated the pass and played the ball between Brackpool and Greensall who briefly grabbed the striker’s shirt, a move that saw the player tumble to the floor.

The teferee immediately pointed to the penalty spot but then produced a red card for Greensall which looked a harsh decision given the ball was travelling away from the goal. Jack Frankland took over between the sticks and his first job was to retrieve the ball from the back of the net following Joe Taylor’s conversion in off the post.

At that point, with no recognised goalkeeper and down to 10 men, most Heath supporters were probably thinking this could be a rout but to be fair the Heath players really dug-in to protect their goal and even created chances of their own with Mario Quiassaca twice going close with long range shots that saw Hadler struggling to get back and the ball dipping just over the crossbar.

Frankland did make a good save from Lee Martin’s free kick, clawing the ball from going in the top right corner but a minute from the break it was 2-0 and another penalty kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there was no question over the first penalty kick, this one looked harsh on the Bears when Ramsgate’s Medy Elito received the ball inside the penalty area but then collided with his own player Alfie Paxman before falling to the ground, the referee immediately pointed to the spot claiming that Jamie Chesworth had committed the foul and despite the Heath players’ protests the kick was awarded and Taylor stepped up to make it 2-0 at the break.

The visitors started the second half well with Taylor testing Frankland with a long range shot which the Heath keeper saved comfortably while at the other end Ryan Brackpool’s headed a Louis Evan corner against the Rams crossbar.

On 65mins Taylor came close to completing his hat-trick with a shot that came off the top of the crossbar and Hadler was forced to make another fine save to deny Bromage a consolation but it remained 2-0 just as the rain started to fall again.

A really good battling performance from the Broadbridge Heath players, with no recognised goalkeeper and only 10 men for 80mins against one of the best teams in the division it would have been very easy to have folded under the circumstances but to-a-man they worked really hard and were a credit to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: The game as a contest was ended after only 8 minutes when we lost Roshan but I couldn’t be prouder of the way the team responded and kept battling and creating chances and never gave up, even after a poor decision for the 2nd penalty, we kept trying to counter attack and get something.

Next up is a trip to Littlehampton Town on Saturday 28th October, this game kicks off at 1.00pm.