Three Bridges triumph in derby with Sussex rivals

Isthmian League South East Division: East Grinstead Town 0, Three Bridges 1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridges ground out victory away to local rivals East Grinstead, who have an impressive record against Jamie Crellin's team over the years.

But the visitors will be disappointed that they didn't win by a more handsome scoreline, chances being spurned whilst home keeper Matte Pierson had a brilliant outing for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Tillman was first to be called into action however with a good save to deny Matt Daniel, but then it became a series of near misses and splendid saves with Noel Leighton, Hayden Neathey and Hayden Velvick all finding it hard to believe they hadn't scored.

Noel Leighton makes progress for Three Bridges

The breakthrough came after 57 minutes when a Reece Hallard corner was met by a powerful header by Leighton, but Bridges just couldn't find another.

Noel Fisher and Velvick brought out more saves by Pierson and Velvick was also just wide. But the homesters then staged a few decent attacking moves of their own and the likes of Hayden Neathey and Sam Bull in the heart of Bridges' defence had to be at their best to keep chances to a minimum.

The sticky uneven pitch had steadily got worse and the tireless Bryan Villavicencio suddenly pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring injury as the game edged towards its close. But there was still time for Bridges to test Pierson one more time as Elliott Hanslow set up Hallard, who could hardly believe his eyes as the home keeper made yet another excellent block.

Bridges Man of the Match - Hayden Neathey

Grinstead Man of the Match - Matte Pierson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday Bridges are at home to second placed Sittingbourne, who exited from the F.A.Trophy at the weekend at the Quarter Final stage at home to Aldershot.

E.Grinstead: M.Pierson, L.Harrison, C.Gibson, M.Wilson (H.Perker, 80), M.Weaire, T.Cadman, M.Daniel (C.Lawson, 72), W.Colman (F.Lovatt, 70), C.Tighe (K.Humpherston, 85), W.Hoare (R.Thompson, 52), A.A.Filipe.Booked - Thompson (56).

Bridges: W.Tillman, D.Ferreira, S.Bull, H.Neathey, H.Woollard, B.Villavicencio (E.Hanslow, 89), H.Velvick, K.Rivera (S.Matthews, 73), N.Leighton, N.Fisher (T.Freeman, 82), R.Hallard.Unused Subs. - I.N.Leon, G.Falzon.Booked - Leighton (28), Neathey (35).